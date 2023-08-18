With the fall semester fast approaching, new or returning students arriving in Athens might be eager to explore what the Classic City has to offer. For students looking for a fun date night out on the town, here are several fun activities and spots to hit this fall.
The Rook & Pawn
Board game cafe the Rook & Pawn offers a lighthearted way to spend a night out. Challenge your date to a game of chess, grab a drink, or go all out with an exciting board game. With a floor-to-ceiling shelf packed with hundreds of popular games, the Rook & Pawn is sure to have a selection of games anybody can enjoy.
The World Famous
Taste your way around the world at the World Famous! With a menu consisting of dishes like poutine, steamed buns or your classic American burger, this late-night bar and restaurant is the perfect place to eat out. Along with the great eats, the colored lights and funky aesthetic create one of the top date night spots in Athens. Anyone looking to spend a fun night out with a date can jam out to live music, grab a couple of cocktails and enjoy the around-the-world experience at the World Famous.
Ciné
A classic date night spot, local movie house Ciné houses two cinema screens and a full bar, providing downtown Athens with all of the classic moviegoing experience and more. Often showing blockbuster films like the recent “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” Ciné also shows local indie projects/films.
Couples or dates looking to watch the latest movies together can enjoy the classic theater experience right in downtown Athens.
The Grill
A staple of downtown Athens, the 50s-style burger joint is a perfect nostalgia-forward date night experience. Whether you’re looking to share a hand-spun milkshake across a diner table or enjoy a classic burger on a night out, the Grill has been Athen’s solution since 1981.
Georgia Theatre
Another staple of downtown, this live music and event venue is the perfect place to jam out to your favorite music together. With its iconic marquee sign illuminated alongside the classic neon sign, the Georgia Theatre is unmistakable. Enjoy live concerts from hundreds of bands and artists in the historic concert hall or take the stairs to the Rooftop equipped with a full stage and bar. For couples or dates looking to experience new music together, check out the Georgia Theatre!