Country band Flatland Cavalry headlined the 40 Watt Club on Friday night, performing to a sold-out crowd. Hailing from Lubbock, Texas, the group visited Athens on their North America tour, and brought with them a music community of humility and camaraderie.
The band, formed in the early 2010s, is composed of lead singer Cleto Cordero, percussionist Jason Albers, fiddler Wesley Hall, musician Adam Gallegos, bassist Jonathan Saenz and guitarist Reid Dillion.
This is not Flatland Cavalry’s first time in Athens, and their last performance in the town took place in November 2021 at The Warehouse.
According to Saenz, the band enjoys playing in college towns like Athens to grow their fanbase, especially when freshmen start listening to their music and follow the band for the rest of their college years. The group started in Cordero and Albers’ college years at Midland College, and their roots contribute to their love for college towns.
“We were in college, we graduated and then started playing music so we had that college spirit. To still be around that, to me, never gets old,” Cordero said.
During their nearly two hours on stage, the band filled the 40 Watt with that “college spirit.” The crowd roared for every song, often breaking out into clapping and occasionally, choruses of barking. The venue sounded like Sanford Stadium on a fall Saturday as the crowd called the Dawgs, preparing for the next day’s G-Day scrimmage.
At the show, the band debuted two of their new, unreleased songs and though no one knew the words yet, the crowd’s volume and enthusiasm never wavered. The crowd also appreciated Flatland Cavalry’s opener, Kentucky singer-songwriter Cole Chaney.
Building an avid fanbase is one way to fulfill Flatland Cavalry’s mission of creating “community through music,” a motto that came to Cordero in the middle of the night after waking up from a dream.
“[We want to] promote or encourage or inspire community through our words, lyrics, beats and melodies,” Cordero said.
As a former college student now chasing his musical dreams, Cordero encourages young musicians to have a vision.
“If you can't really see it happening, it's going to be hard to have that vision when everything's working against you and you're down and out,” Cordero said.
Gallegos is the band's newest member, joining in 2020 and playing piano, banjo, mandolin and guitar. He encourages awareness in young musicians.
“I’d say the classic thing is you gotta keep going with it. But you also have to be aware. You can’t keep throwing stuff at the wall,” Gallegos said.
The band has shows across the country and in Canada. On an average day, the band stays up until 4 a.m. and is up again at 11 a.m.. This may sound exhausting to most, but Cordero believes it is important to be grateful for each day.
“I try to catch myself and if I feel like I'm stuck or I'm harping on negative stuff. It's good to go for a walk, or just [catch] yourself and [realize] you’re living in your dream job,” Cordero said.
To prepare for each show, the band listens to music, though not their own. According to Hall, groups like AC/DC will get them energized to perform. The band also has a tradition of circling up and saying a quick prayer, and according to Cordero, tequila is another important part of their pre-show ritual.
Besides AC/DC, Flatland Cavalry finds inspiration in artists and bands like John Mayer, Turnpike Troubadours, Randy Rogers Band, Eric Clapton, the Eagles and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
While touring on their own, Flatland Cavalry also opens for Luke Combs, whom they met serendipitously and opened for in 2019, according to Cordero. The band agreed that playing the AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, has been one of the most exciting nights of the tour so far.
Flatland Cavalry dreams of filling an arena with their own fans, according to Cordero. With many of the dates on their 2023 North American Tour sold out, the band may be on their way to seeing their dream become reality. The band hopes to release new music soon and their next album later this year.
Although they have new songs, Flatland Cavalry still enjoy playing their other songs from past albums and EPs like “Songs to Keep You Warm,” “Welcome to Countryland,” “Homeland Insecurity,” “Humble Folks” and “Come May.” Cordero also said he never tires of playing hit track “Mountain Song.”
Evident at their 40 Watt performance, Flatland Cavalry is set apart from other groups by their humility on stage and care for one another as bandmates. No individual band member dominates the stage, and the musicians allow each member to be celebrated by the audience and shine in their solos.
After the band finished their set list and left the stage Friday night, they were drawn back out by the roaring of the crowd. For their encore, they performed “Missing You” and John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” When they were done, Cordero and Albers remained on stage, speaking with fans and signing boots, hats, T-shirts, drumsticks and wallets.
Flatland Cavalry’s sold-out performance showed that the members are still “Humble Folks,” the name of their 2016 album, despite their national success. Without pridefulness, the group creates community around a shared love of playing music.