Matt Turbeville is an avid believer in little actions making a big difference in people’s lives. The 48-year-old Dublin, Georgia, native never thought he would do this while living in Athens or working with flowers, for that matter. Now he does it everyday working at Flowerland on Prince Avenue.
With an infectious laugh and Southern drawl, Turbeville carries a sharp wit — one he has used to create one of the most well-known business signages in Athens.
Planting roots
Turbeville began working for Flowerland four years ago, but this wasn’t his plan when he moved to the nearby town of Jefferson, Georgia, in 2016. After working at a church as a music ministries director, Turbeville moved to begin an addiction recovery program.
While in the program, one of Flowerland’s owners Jan Hudgins offered Turbeville a chance to work there despite him having no floristry experience.
“I had never worked in the flower business or done flowers,” Turbeville said. “But I’ve always been creative. ”
Initially, Turbeville only worked a few hours doing deliveries for the shop. These few hours turned into more as the owners of the 52-year-old shop, Hudgins and Deborah Fuller, — who Turbeville lovingly referred to as his “mothers” — showed him the ropes of the business and encouraged him.
“I know at 48, I don’t need a mother,” Turbeville said. “But, honey, we could always use a mom.”
Hudgins has a deep love for Turbeville, stating he is “invaluable” to Flowerland.
“We can’t do it without him,” Hudgins said. “He’s always up. He’s always nice. He’s kind to everybody and he loves everybody.”
One day, Turbeville had an idea. “A couple of years ago, I said, ‘Do you mind if I put something different on the sign?’ and nd they told me, ’you can do whatever you want,’” he said.
From then on, the lime green sign in front of Flowerland’s shop, which overlooks a red telephone booth, took on a new identity.
'Laughter is the best medicine'
Turbeville added signs with sayings ranging from “Be naughty and save Santa the trip,” “It’s so hot, we wet our plants,” to the current which reads, “Valentine’s Day gives me a heart on.”
“I choose them,” Turbeville said. “I’m not going to claim I’m the author of all of them … I might see something on a T-shirt or on a card and think it’s funny and snap a picture or tuck it away in a little and then pull it out when that season comes around.”
People go crazy over them.
“[The signs] are all over the country,” Hudgins said. “People are taking pictures of them and sending them everywhere … People will call and say, ‘When is Matt putting up a new sign?’”
Turbeville said feedback has been overwhelmingly positive besides an occasional “negative Nelly” who calls the shop to scold him for the suggestive word play. But, the appreciation from the Athens community is what keeps Turbeville going.
Recently, an emergency room worker at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center called Turbeville to place an order for Valentine’s Day flowers. While the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for healthcare workers, on the call the worker said seeing the signs on his drive to work made him chuckle and feel good.
“Really and truly, that’s the point of it,” Turbeville said. “It’s always to lift up and encourage. I believe that laughter is the best medicine and I have to look back on my life and realize that all I can do is laugh at some of the mistakes I’ve made and just put on my happy face and keep on moving forward because that’s how I do good. I can’t change anything I’ve done.”
A garden of opportunity
Now proudly sober for five years, Turbeville has fallen in love with the “big small town” of Athens that he calls home and all the customers who have become family. Flowerland isn’t just for picking up flowers, according to Turbeville. People will drop by just to chat or see the shop cat, Hendrix.
It’s a new life for Turbeville. “Yes, I have regrets,” he said. “But the one thing I don’t regret is winding up in Athens, Georgia, and Flowerland because I feel like I’m using my talents and gifts … graduations, weddings, funerals, birthdays, anniversaries … that’s all special times in people’s lives and I’m privileged to be a part of it in some way.”
Turbeville also said Hudgins’ and Fuller’s faith in him help him believe he is “headed in the right direction.” Hudgins thinks it’s wonderful she can sit at a red light near the store and see people laughing at their sign.