FLUKE Mini-Comics and Zine Festival will showcase the work of over 30 different artists, comics and writers on Saturday, March 28 at the 40 Watt Club.

Festival co-organizer Robert Newsome said FLUKE provides a space for artists to showcase their work to the Athens community. The event also presents an opportunity to foster conversations between creatives.

FLUKE offers a smaller, more intimate setting compared to “traditional” conventions such as Dragon Con and MomoCon, in order to prevent first-time exhibitors from becoming overwhelmed, Dean said. FLUKE is an accessible affordable venue to help artists get their names out through tabling, Dean said.

If You Go Where: 40 Watt Club When: March 28 at 11 a.m. Price: Free admission

The festival was founded by cartoonist T. Edward Bak in 2002, who local artist Patrick Dean referred to as “one of the best cartoonists in Athens.” After Maryland’s nonprofit comic festival Small Press Expo was cancelled as a result of 9/11, Bak became passionate about having a small publication festival in Athens, Dean said.

“I think he left it to us because he figured we wouldn’t steer the original intent of the show in the wrong direction,” Dean said.

Dean now runs the FLUKE Festival alongside Newsome, a position he assumed after Bak moved to the Pacific Northwest. The duo bring in comic artists from the Southeast to showcase works they have been working on within the past year. Savannah College of Art and Design graduates Eleanor Davis, Julia Hagerty and Ugis Berzins will present their work at this year’s festival, along with many other past and present SCAD students.

The festival was originally held at Tasty World on East Broad Street, the space where Magnolia’s Bar of Athens now occupies, but it quickly grew out of its original space. After one year of operation at Ciné, Fluke moved to the 40 Watt in 2011 and has been held there ever since.

As a result of the expansion and growing reputation of the festival, the amount of exhibitors is now limited, Newsome said. The amount of people visiting the FLUKE Festival every year continues to grow.

Newsome emphasized how important self-publishing and independent press are to “any sort of art scene.” Newsome said Athens is very lucky to have a culture of self-publishing visual artists and writers.

The comic culture in Athens is “incredibly strong,” Newsome said, though the visual arts scene is often overshadowed by the music scene. Newsome listed artists Drew Weing, Eleanor Davis, Lee Gatlin and Abby Kacen as some of the more well-known artists in the community.

“It's a small community but the quality of stuff that comes from it is amazing to me,” Newsome said.