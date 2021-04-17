Athens Food4Lives will host a music and art festival on the night of April 17, and all the proceeds will benefit the organization.
The music festival will show a lineup of local artists including: More, 5 Gallon Flow, Demon Mind, Alien Funk Academy, Fungus, Everyday Dogs and The Family Recipe.
Nick Puglisi, a senior majoring in management information systems and a member of Food4Lives and the Bhakti Yoga Club, said all of the bands, except Everyday Dogs, are jam bands, which he characterizes as groups who practice pure improvisation.
“With jam bands, there's always something that's going to give you a sparkle in your eyes,” Puglisi said. “It's just the most in the present moment way of playing and experiencing music.”
The doors will open at 2 p.m. and will close around 11:30 p.m. Both Food4Lives and the Bhakti Yoga Club will speak at the event.
The grill will open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will serve hot dogs, burgers, veggie burgers, chips, Gatorade, water and apples. The event is BYOB, and IDs will be checked at the door. Puglisi said parking is limited, so walking is encouraged.
Masks are required at the event. There will be hand sanitizer and wet wipes. There is a limited capacity of 200 to 300 people, and tickets are first come first serve at the door.
Food4Lives provides freshly cooked vegetarian meals and other essentials such as tents, tarps, sleeping bags, bug spray, sunscreen, canned goods and hygiene supplies to the unhoused communities of Athens. Every Sunday, Food4Lives visits about 10 different camps around Athens and serves around 75 to 100 people.
Jenna Dallow, a senior with a major in human development and family science, started Food4Lives Athens in June 2020 after volunteering for the organization in Atlanta. Dallow said she knew there was a need for the organization in Athens, and the pandemic gave her the time to plan out how she was going to execute it.
“Once we started in Athens, I grew so much closer to my community because I realized how much of an impact we can have in it,” Dallow said.
Dallow said the purpose of the event is to reunite the community back together in a COVID-safe way. She said it is important to raise awareness of all of the different organizations in Athens, so people can become more involved in their community.
“When you are the giver, you really become the receiver. You grow in compassion, honesty and self-love,” Dallow said. “It really has just changed my outlook on the world.”