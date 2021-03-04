After a sketch comedy show, an animated series on Comedy Central and an animated series on Netflix, former Athens residents Waco O’Guin and Roger Black will take their comedic talent to the stars with their newest Netflix animated comedy, “Farzar.”
“Farzar” will center on Prince Fichael and his crew as they leave their domed human city to fight aliens seeking to kill them — or so they thought. As they venture out into the world, Fichael and his crew soon discover that their glorious adventure just might be a lie.
“It’s not just another kind of workplace comedy like we’ve done in the past,” Black said. “This one is going to be a lot bigger in scope.”
The duo previously worked on “Paradise PD,” another animated comedy, which will be getting a third season on Netflix later this month.
“We actually pitched ['Farzar'] right before 'Paradise PD.' But Netflix didn’t want to do a sci-fi show, so they told us to go back to the drawing board and bring back something different. We came up with 'Paradise PD' and they picked up that,” O’Guin said.
Prior to “Paradise PD,” the two had worked on another animated comedy, “Brickleberry”, which ran on Comedy Central for three seasons. Both shows are known for their raunchy and irreverent comedic style. However, O’Guin stated that, unlike “Brickleberry,” "Paradise PD" and “Farzar” are both serialized shows with a continuous story.
O’Guin and Black found that transitioning into the sci-fi genre has presented them with new opportunities, as well as challenges.
“The thing about a sci-fi show is that you can do anything,” Black said. “That’s kind of a double edged sword, because the world is so open and the universe is so big. So it’s kind of a challenge for our directors and artists.”
In contrast, O’Guin and Black found that planning their third season of “Paradise PD” was more straightforward. Rather than having to think of how to shake up the status quo every episode, they can just use the previous episode to direct what will happen in the next.
“That’s where the serialization helps, both episode-to-episode and season-to-season because that would reverberate every season,” O’Guin said.
Working for Netflix has also provided an opportunity for the two to express themselves more freely than they could on regular television.
“[Working with Netflix] is just completely different, almost complete freedom to do whatever we want,” O’Guin said. “Someone like Comedy Central, they have an [Standards and Practices] department which reads your script and tells you ‘You can’t do this.’ Netflix doesn’t even have those people.”
With soon to be three animated shows under their belt, Black and O’Guin have come a long way from their sketch comedy days in Athens. The two began their careers together as part of “The DAMN! Show” in 1998, which became a viral hit and led to a sold-out event at the Georgia Theatre in 2001.
“We had just always wanted one show, and we kind of felt like that was a pretty lofty goal,” O’Guin said. “But everything we learned with the comedy we were doing in college was just setting the foundation. I think everything we learned starting back from [University of Georgia] is what we’re still using today.”
Season three of “Paradise PD” will premiere March 12 on Netflix. “Farzar’s” release date is yet to be announced.