Ring in Independence day this year with fireworks, food and friends at one of these celebrations around Athens.
Classic City American Music Festival
Join Southern Brewing Company on July 1 for the Classic City American Music Festival to kick off July 4th weekend festivities. Doors open at noon with performances from bands from 1-9 p.m., according to its Instagram.
Early bird tickets are $10, available until midnight on June 30. Tickets at the door are $15 or $10 with a University of Georgia ID. Kids 12-years-old and under get in free, and the event is pet-friendly.
There will be a barbeque food truck and attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs, food and non-alcoholic beverages.
The music starts at 1 p.m. with Border Hop Trio. Tunes continue with Red Oak String Band, Broken String Band, McMaken Brothers, Peach Ice Cream Bluegrass Band, The Welfare Liners and WildJordan TonksCats. Grassland will round out the night at 8 p.m.
Star Spangled Classic Fireworks
Athens-Ben Epps Airport will host the annual Star Spangled Classic fireworks show on July 1. The fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.
Limited, first-come, field parking will be available near the airport and at Scatterfield Park. These locations will open at 7 p.m. ACCGov park rules will be enforced including no alcohol, grills or smoking.
The fireworks display will also be viewable from Lexington Road, Cherokee Road and Gaines School Road intersection.
Spectators are encouraged to keep pets at home.
Wire Park
In nearby Watkinsville, Wire Park is hosting a full day of events on July 4.
The day starts off with a Fit Body Boot Camp Workout from 8-11 a.m. Accompanying the workout is a live DJ, bounce house, face painting and coffee from Jittery Joe’s.
In the afternoon, a number of restaurants will serve food such as Baddie’s Burgers, Chick-fil-a, Lalo’s Tacos & Cantina and Scoops ice cream. Classic City Band will perform from 5-6 p.m.
The movie Top Gun: Maverick will play on the big screens at 6 p.m. and the night will end with a glow stick party at sunset.