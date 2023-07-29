In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Alex and Von Kidd, a married couple from Athens, began to reassess their lives.
“[We] thought about what we really want to do with the rest of our lives and what would make us happy,” Von Kidd said.
Alex Kidd’s experience in landscape architecture combined with Von Kidd and her mother’s passion for plants made the decision to open a plant store an easy one, but the Kidds wanted to take it a step further.
“We were very concerned with how it's so easy to get anything and everything online,” Von Kidd said. “What would make us different?”
The Kidds opened Foxglove Plantbar in 2022. The shop not only showcases various plants, but provides an interactive experience complete with drinks, classes and fun events for the community. They also serve beer, wine and seltzers Wednesday through Saturday.
Foxglove Plant bar provides its customers with plants for their homes, offering services to customers that include making their own soil blend and offering a variety of plants that are pet-safe.
One unique service Foxglove provides is an opportunity to create a DIY terrarium. Here customers work with an employee to build their own terrarium from scratch. There is a variety of pebbles, sands, soils, succulents and accessories to choose from to make the terrarium your own.
The plant shop hosts a variety of events throughout the year, such as yoga classes and book clubs, to bring individuals who share a love of plants and the environment together to support local businesses. Von Kidd’s favorite event is the local plant swap, and Alex Kidd’s is bingo, held twice a month.
“Everybody gets together, [and] we all learn a little bit about plants [at bingo] and a lot of people leave with a cool plant that they might not have purchased otherwise but are happy to have it,” Alex Kidd said.
Another way Foxglove supports small businesses is by traveling to buy plants for its inventory from family-run businesses in Florida.
“We want other small businesses to support us, and so we want to support other small businesses,” Von Kidd said. “It's just good karma, give and take.”
Foxglove also has a Propagation Wall where people can take a clipping of a plant, or leave one of their own plant clippings to allow for the recycling of plants to create new ones. The 4,000 square foot space is decorated with plants and faux finishes done by Von Kidd.
Currently, Alex Kidd runs the day-to-day of the business. Von Kidd covers the administrative side of things, but she hopes to start working full-time at the business in the future. The Kidds say they have a small but dedicated group of employees that keep the business running smoothly.
Olivia Wiley, a second year at Athens Technical College, is one of Foxglove’s employees. She assists customers and cares for the plants. As the first employee hired, she's seen the business grow and thrive.
“In the beginning, the store looked completely different than how it looks now. Now we carry more plants than we did in the beginning, we have a wider variety [and] we started the pet friendly section,” Wiley said.
Alex and Von Kidd are also working on expanding into e-commerce. This way, they can ship plants as well as sell them in-house.
Foxglove Plantbar is not just a place for experienced plant enthusiasts, but a place to connect and learn. For Alex Kidd, the positive response and gratitude has been the best part.
"This isn't just a plant store, it's a community center," Alex Kidd said.
The Foxglove Plantbar is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.