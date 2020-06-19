With the increased recognition of Juneteenth and the continuation of COVID-19 social distancing, some people may be looking for virtual ways to celebrate the holiday and learn more about it.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of free, educational content to stream for Juneteenth.
13th (2016)
“13th,” directed by Ava DuVernay, was named for the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which abolished slavery in 1865. The documentary explores systemic racism in the U.S. and the historical evolution of Black suppression to mass incarceration, which DuVernay argues is a form of modern-day slavery.
The award-winning documentary is currently available to stream for free on YouTube.
Watchmen (2019)
HBO’s “Watchmen” is a continuation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ 1987 DC Comics series of the same name. Set 34 years after the events in the original comics, “Watchmen” focuses on systemic racism in the U.S. and jumps back and forth through time in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
All nine episodes will be available to stream for free June 19-21 on HBO’s website.
The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross (2013)
“The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross” is a PBS documentary series written and directed by Peabody Award-winning scholar Henry Louis Gates Jr. The six-part series details the entirety of the African American experience, starting with the transatlantic slave trade and concluding with the modern-day racial divide in the U.S.
“The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross” is available to stream for free on PBS’ website.
Strong Island (2017)
Oscar-nominated documentary “Strong Island” details the investigation, trial and impact of the murder of director Yance Ford’s brother, William Ford Jr., in 1992. William Ford was a 24-year-old teacher when he was killed by Mark Reilly, a 19-year-old white man in Long Island, New York. A jury did not indict Reilly for the killing.
“Strong Island” is currently available to stream for free on YouTube.
Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi ep. 4: The Gullah Way (2020)
Hulu’s new food series, “Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi,” explores the diversity in the cuisine of different immigrant communities in the U.S. In episode 4, the Emmy-nominated “Top Chef” host visited Charleston, South Carolina to focus on the history and food of the Gullah Geechee, who are African descendants living in the southeastern Lowcountry region of the U.S.
Hulu will make “The Gullah Way” available to stream for free on YouTube on June 19 in honor of Juneteenth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.