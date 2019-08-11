Scenes from the first day of sorority recruitment on Milledge Avenue in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. The day included 11 parties of the first round, meaning the potential new members (PNMS) got to visit 11 houses, and will visit the rest for the first time tomorrow. (Photo/Caroline Barnes, https://carolinembarnes.wixsite.com/photography)
Rush for 2019 kicked off Friday, Aug. 9, and women have just started the first round of sorority recruitment, walking around in heels and wedges in 90-degree weather. If you’ve never been through rush yourself, it’s possible you might have a few questions about the process.
Here are some common frequently asked questions about rush that you might want to know.
What kinds of questions do sisters ask potential new members (PNMs)?
Members will probably ask things about PNMs, like what they did over summer or where they are living this year. Questions like, “How did you decide on your major?” and “Why did you choose to go through rush?” might come up too. Just simple basic questions for sororities to get to know each possible member who walk through the door.
Scenes from the first day of sorority recruitment on Milledge Avenue in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. The day included 11 parties of the first round, meaning the potential new members (PNMS) got to visit 11 houses, and will visit the rest for the first time tomorrow. (Photo/Caroline Barnes, https://carolinembarnes.wixsite.com/photography)
Potential new members walk with Delta Zeta sorority members during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Potential new members line the streets of Milledge Avenue during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Potential new members walk up to the Alpha Phi house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority members yell at potential new members during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
A potential new member looks back while waiting to enter a sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Phi Mu sorority members jump as potential new members leave the sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Members of Chi Omega wave their hands in the air as potential new members leave the sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
A Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority member yells at a potential new member as she leaves the sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
A Phi Mu sorority member cheers as she sits on another member’s shoulders during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Potential new members wait to enter the Gamma Phi Beta sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Kappa Kappa Gamma members talk to potential new members during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Potential new members smile as they prepare to enter the Gamma Phi Beta sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Members of Delta Zeta talk to potential new members as they exit the sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
A potential new member looks back while waiting to enter the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Potential new members talk to each other while waiting to enter a sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Members of Delta Sigma Tau sit outside of their fraternity house with cups of water for potential new members during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Members of Kappa Kappa Gamma wave goodbye to potential new members during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Potential new members talk to members of Phi Mu during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
A Gamma Chi waves potential new members into the Alpha Delta Pi sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
A Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority members yells at a potential new member during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
PHOTOS: UGA Panhellenic sorority recruitment round one, day one
Potential new sorority members filled Milledge Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 10, for the first day of sorority recruitment. During round one of recruitment on Aug. 10 and Aug. 11, PNMs visit every sorority house and are greeted with chanting, singing and smiles. The multi-day event will end with bid day on Monday, Aug. 19.
Scenes from the first day of sorority recruitment on Milledge Avenue in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. The day included 11 parties of the first round, meaning the potential new members (PNMS) got to visit 11 houses, and will visit the rest for the first time tomorrow. (Photo/Caroline Barnes, https://carolinembarnes.wixsite.com/photography)
Potential new members walk with Delta Zeta sorority members during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Potential new members line the streets of Milledge Avenue during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Potential new members walk up to the Alpha Phi house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority members yell at potential new members during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
A potential new member looks back while waiting to enter a sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Phi Mu sorority members jump as potential new members leave the sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Members of Chi Omega wave their hands in the air as potential new members leave the sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
A Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority member yells at a potential new member as she leaves the sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
A Phi Mu sorority member cheers as she sits on another member’s shoulders during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Potential new members wait to enter the Gamma Phi Beta sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Kappa Kappa Gamma members talk to potential new members during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Potential new members smile as they prepare to enter the Gamma Phi Beta sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Members of Delta Zeta talk to potential new members as they exit the sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
A potential new member looks back while waiting to enter the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Potential new members talk to each other while waiting to enter a sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Members of Delta Sigma Tau sit outside of their fraternity house with cups of water for potential new members during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Members of Kappa Kappa Gamma wave goodbye to potential new members during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
Potential new members talk to members of Phi Mu during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
A Gamma Chi waves potential new members into the Alpha Delta Pi sorority house during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
A Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority members yells at a potential new member during the first day of panhellenic sorority recruitment on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Athens, Georgia. PNMs visited 11 sorority houses on the first day of round one. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)
What are the rounds of recruitment?
There are four rounds of events: round one, round two, round three and the preferential round, also called prefs. Round one takes place during your first two days, during which you’ll visit sororities and meet members. This year, round one is Aug. 10-11. Round two is Aug. 12-14 and is also known as the “philanthropy round,” since the events revolve around learning about the sororities’ philanthropic efforts. Round three is where PNMs will be able to explore the houses and the members to get to know them a little better. Round three takes place on Aug. 17. The fourth round, called the preferential round, takes place on Aug. 18. This round gives PNMs the opportunity to make a final decision regarding the sororities they want to choose due to different sorority members explaining what each chapter has to offer.
What is the expected attire?
Dresses and skirts made out of light fabrics (because it’s normally hot!) are commonly worn during the first two rounds, but round three warrants the recruitment T-shirts. Also many girls sport comfortable shoes because with recruitment comes a lot of walking. Although it’s not required, many women wear black dresses and heels during the pref round.
How expensive is it to join?
It depends on whether or not a member decides to live in the sorority house after joining. While the average cost for new members per semester is $1,700, the average amount in-house members have to pay per semester is $3,800.
When and what is bid day?
This year, Bid Day is Monday, Aug. 19. During Bid Day, PNMs will go to the bid distribution at Tate Student Center around 6 p.m. and the Bid Day activities begin at 7 p.m. Essentially, this is the final day of recruitment, when PNMs will get invitations to join chapters.
