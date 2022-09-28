On Tuesday night, music and nature lovers rolled out their blankets, put up their chairs and brought out their picnics at the Sunflower Concert Series to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Friends of the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. For this special concert, singer Randall Bramblett performed with opener Whisper Kiss.
The Friends of the Garden is a nonprofit organization whose main goal is to help maintain the State Botanical Garden of Georgia through donations and allow members to get more involved in activities at the garden. Members receive discounts and special invitations to programming at the garden.
The event was the 50th anniversary of the Friends of the Garden, who helped start the concert series 21 years ago. With fall weather settling over Athens, it was a beautiful day for the performances. Fans and friends came in bunches for the final show of this summer’s series. The night marked the last performance of 2022 and the series won’t begin again until next June.
Bramblett, the main performer of the night, is a Georgia native who has been in the music industry for more than 40 years. He’s worked with the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Widespread Panic and Steve Winwood, to name a few.
His genre has been described as a mix of Southern funk, swamp blues and jazz. Bramblett has been performing at the Sunflower Concert Series almost since the year it began, however this night was the first time he and his band played together at the garden.
“I like it cause it’s such a good vibe here. People bring their families and there’s kids running around. It’s fun,” Bramblett said when asked why he comes back to the series time and time again.
Cathy Pentz is a former employee of the garden who worked there during her college years at the University of Georgia in the late 70s. She’s amazed at what the garden has to offer and what it has accomplished over the years.
“This place has expanded. It’s become more beautiful. I mean, it’s just an incredible space,” Pentz said. She encourages young people to come and enjoy it more.
Pentz has been to multiple concerts in the series and says that in addition to the beautiful garden, there’s always great music.