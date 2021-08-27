The Cirque Italia kicked off their opening show, Cirque Alcatraz, Thursday at the Athens Fairgrounds. This circus show is no ordinary act, and goes beyond the norms of a regular circus. Combining comedy and musical numbers, the performers bring their dangerous talents to create an experience like no other.
Steve Copeland, media and publicity manager, and Ryan Coombs, production manager, met 13 years ago, and were contacted by Cirque Italia last year. Both Copeland and Coombs are comedians and ringmasters. They started working on the production of Cirque Alcatraz in September 2020.
Before Cirque Italia, Copeland and Coombs had always worked on family entertainment. The angst and violence of the show intrigued them, and it sparked ideas to create a unique plot for the show.
“At the time of its conception, [Cirque Alcatraz] was a dark, scary, very gritty adult show,” Coombs said. “And we thought, ‘Well, we don’t do any of that stuff — we do very light-hearted stuff.’ So we thought it would be very funny to have this juxtaposition of a dark show with two guys who are happy and family-friendly.”
The show is about the story of two friends who have been imprisoned. One friend, Ryan, is oblivious about the imprisonment, and believes he is in an escape room. The other friend, Steve, finds himself panicking in his new home. As Steve tries to keep the pair alive, Ryan blissfully tries to win the game. The two begin the show with this scene and a musical number, with the performers dressed in orange prison costumes and dancing to the song.
Copeland and Coombs’ talented acting are accompanied by plenty of circus performances. The show contains the usual impressive acts one would see in a circus like trapeze, backflips and tightropes. A unique aspect of the show was the archery act, where a performer acting as a police officer shot arrows at a female prisoner. The audience sat on the edge of their seats and covered their eyes the entire scene.
“I definitely liked the archery shots when the performer shot arrows,” audience member Sarah Miller said. “I come to all of the circuses in town, and this one stood out to me.”
The show is rated R, and the violence and explicit lines are reasons why. The rating is in place because of harsh language, violence and sexual situations, according to Copeland and Coombs. Not only is there a striptease, but death and notions of sexual activity are used in the performance as well. Children under the age of 13 are not allowed in, and those under the age of 17 must be accompanied by someone who’s at least 21 years old.
When it came to the rating of the show, audience member Samantha McIntyre “wasn’t really sure what to expect.”
“I guess it depended on the act,” McIntyre said. “But overall I was excited to see the show.”
The show ends with Ryan’s electrocution and Steve devastated to see his best friend pass. After a brief string of performances, Steve appears in the crowd to find Ryan visiting him as an angel, and the two sing a final goodbye to the crowd.
Friendship and relatability are two important themes in the show. Copeland and Coombs said these two ideas kept the audience engaged in the show, a unique approach to the dangerous circus.
“We try to show a friendship struggle, and people relate to it,” Coombs said. “They walk away thinking that they are actually like us in real life. They relate to one of us, so we wanted to bring that into this environment with verbal dialogue and musical numbers.”
Cirque Alcatraz brought a fun and thrilling performance to audiences around the country, but the story and friendships are the heart of the event. The show is not only full of talented performers and dangerous tricks, but the friendship that Copeland and Coombs bring to the plot of the show engages the audience like no other circus.
The event in Athens Fairgrounds will continue until Sunday Aug. 29, with showtimes on Saturday and Sunday at both 4:30 p.m and 7:30 p.m. Tickets and more information about the show can be found on the Cirque Alcatraz website.