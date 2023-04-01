People in downtown Athens may have thought they were about to be featured on an episode of “Impractical Jokers” when they bumped into comedian, actor, producer and former “Joker” Joe Gatto on Friday. In reality, Gatto was just getting to know the Classic City and gathering stand-up material before his jam-packed “Night of Comedy” at The Classic Center on March 31.
The Athens show was one of the latest stops on Gatto’s “Night of Comedy” tour, which began in January 2023. The tour signals a return to the spotlight for Gatto and the start of his solo career following his split from the truTV show and “Impractical Jokers” troupe in December 2021.
Now operating more on his own schedule, Gatto likes to spend some time in the cities he performs in to better relate to each new audience.
“Really nice what you guys have done with the area… or with the four-block radius,” Gatto said to the crowd about his time in Athens. “All that college money went around [that radius] and then that money ran out right about there.”
Before his set, Gatto walked around downtown, stopping to shop at local stores like Home Town Kicks and even grabbing dinner at Clocked. Accompanying him on his pre-show adventure was fellow stand-up comedian and opening act, Mark “Jiggy” Jigarjian. Jigarjian, who wore a shirt he bought from Kempt earlier that day, warmed up the crowd with some cheeky anecdotes and a few University of Georgia references.
“We felt [that college town energy] here tonight. Lots of energy and lots of pride,” Jigarjian said. “I even got barked at. I didn’t know that was a thing.”
The abundance of college students in the audience was especially clear after Gatto asked, “Where my college kids at?” only for the theater to erupt in cheers and barks.
UGA sophomore Rachel Dahmer and junior Ella Burke were among those cheering in the crowd.
“Ever since I was little, I always watched ‘Impractical Jokers,’” Dahmer said.
According to Gatto, many of his younger fans, especially those in college, grew up watching him on TV.
“I think [connecting with my fans] is most important because I grew up being a fan of people as well,” Gatto said. “I’ve seen that as a child growing up and now to be that for people has always hit home.”
Local aesthetician and Gatto superfan Bree Vanderhoof recalls watching the show since day one with her dad and brother, estimating that she has seen every episode of every season, twice. For Vanderhoof, watching Gatto is comforting, not only because he makes her laugh but also because his New York humor reminds her of back home in New Jersey.
Throughout the night, families and friends could be seen laughing together as Gatto shared personal stories about parenting, his time on “Jokers,” and his fierce Italian mother who he says has been a big influence in his life.
“I lost my father when I was 19 years old and a lot of my memories are of us, sitting around the television and laughing together, bonding over TV,” Gatto said. “To be that for families is huge… It’s a full circle moment.”
Like Vanderhoof, many of the attendees first became fans of Gatto from the TV show, yet have since followed along and supported him through this new transition.
“The biggest difference now is that my shows are [full of] people who are fans of [just] me… to have my own fandom of these great people that I made laugh with a different vehicle,” Gatto said. “They’ve been super fun and loyal. That’s not lost on me.”
That intense loyalty and dedication likely come from Gatto’s eagerness to connect with his fans on a more personal level. Gatto feels that he has a certain responsibility to be an escape and to remind people that “life doesn’t have to be that bad.”
For Georgia Highlands College sophomore Jerry Anderson, Gatto did just that.
“We would watch during COVID on repeat. Get DoorDash and just watch a ton of episodes… that’s where my love for “Impractical Jokers” came from,” Anderson said, adding that Gatto was always his favorite. “It was a nice little light in the darkness.”
Following the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent tragedies in the news, the comedians and the audience were grateful for the momentary comedic break from reality.
“When you’re in that room laughing and you leave that room smiling, you’ve forgotten about the [bad] for a little bit,” Gatto said. “I’m happy that I can be that for people.”
Attendees left the show with smiles on their faces but also as new fans of Jigarjian and the second guest, comedian and actor Steve Byrne. Byrne, who co-hosts the podcast “Two Cool Moms” with Gatto, is also known for his sitcom “Sullivan & Son” and comedy film “The Opening Act.”
Byrne’s quick, snarky responses and up-close-and-personal interactions with the audience made him a fan-favorite for many, including friends and UGA juniors Jacob Tanner and Jamie Lockaby.
“The show was hilarious. I was laughing all night,” Lockaby said. “My favorite part was honestly the second guy, [Steve Byrne], because of his interaction with the audience, very on-the-fly.”
After the show, hundreds of attendees filled the lobby, some buying Gatto merch or elephant hats from Jigarjian, while others lined up for the opportunity to meet and take photos with Gatto one-on-one. Giggling with excitement in the long line were Dahmer and Burke, who were given meet-and-greet tickets by Gatto on Instagram after he saw their Gatto-themed decorations for Dahmer’s birthday.
Often referred to as the most fearless “Joker” by fans, Gatto says he’s not afraid to take a risk on what he wants to do next in life. He plans to take a break from touring after the end of this year in order to recalibrate and focus more on his true passion — feature film directing.
“That’s why I got into this business a lifetime ago. ‘Jokers’ was a 10-year awesome tangent, but I really got into entertainment because I wanted to be a movie director,” Gatto said.
Whatever his next steps are, the comedian appears to already have unfaltering support from his fans.
“I’m excited to see what he chooses to do after this. There are new chapters to be started,” Anderson said. “He had a great time with ‘Impractical Jokers,’ but now he’s gonna do great things by himself.”