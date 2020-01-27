Take a seat at Heirloom Cafe & Fresh Market for a weekend brunch date and one may order the restaurant’s pulled pork hash and a fresh mimosa made with fresh squeezed orange juice. Or one might perhaps grab a side of coco bread and a jerk jumbo wing from Rashe’s Cuisine. But would customers know the chefs behind the steaming plates of their favorite foods?

The Red & Black has compiled a list of four Athens-based chefs who work hard to craft the local dishes Athenians know and love.

Jessica Rothacker, Heirloom Cafe & Fresh Market

WHO: While Jessica Rothacker is now known around town as the co-owner and chef at Heirloom, she first came to Athens to study English at the University of Georgia. After she studied culinary arts in Atlanta, she came back to Athens in 2007 and worked at Farm 255, a now-shuttered sustainability-focused restaurant on W. Washington St., and Ike & Jane before opening Heirloom in 2011. Since then, the restaurant has made itself known for its locally-sourced dishes, weekend brunches and 2nd Tuesday Tastings.

WHAT: Customers can ward off the winter weather with Heirloom’s chicken mull — a soup made with chicken broth, pulled chicken, smoked root vegetables, buttermilk, house hot sauce and served with a side of house saltines — or its vegetable plate, comprised of sweet potato, apple and Brussels sprout hash.

Patrick Stubbers, Seabear Oyster Bar

WHO: The co-owner and head chef of Seabear, Patrick Stubbers worked as a sous chef at The National before he opened Seabear with Peter Dale, owner of The National, Maepole and Condor Chocolates, in 2014 on Prince Avenue. Since then, the restaurant was named on Condé Nast Traveler’s “Where in the World to Eat” list in 2016, which praised Stubbers’s “pillowy Parker House rolls drenched in brown butter and sprinkled with raw sugar and sea salt. Or his crispy, briny, deep-fried clam strips. Or the icy Negroni slushies that go down just a little too easy.”

WHAT: In addition to serving a selection of daily oysters, Seabear’s menu features Tybee Island shrimp and grits, rotating smaller plates (think seared okra, scallion pancakes and steamed buns) and a list of hand-crafted cocktails. Throughout the week, the restaurant hosts themed evenings such as Ramen Mondays and Low Country Boil Thursdays.

Rashe Malcolm, Rashe's Cuisine

WHO: Rashe Malcolm first began serving her Jamaican and Southern-inspired dishes to Athens’s customers in 1993. In 2014, Malcolm opened a brick-and-mortar location on Tallassee Road before switching to a catering business. She then became the director of the Culinary Kitchen, a nonprofit geared toward helping small, local food entrepreneurs. Earlier this year, Malcolm announced she planned to open a physical location for her second brick-and-mortar on Vine Street.

WHAT: Serving up heaping plates of jerk chicken, curry veggies and pork ribs, Rashe’s Cuisine also offers cooking lessons and catering options, according to its website.

Telly Mazzio, Five & Ten

WHO: Telly Mazzio was named chef de cuisine at Five & Ten in the summer of 2018. Before his appointment at Hugh Acheson’s popular Milledge Avenue restaurant, Mazzio worked as a butcher, charcutier, confectioner and barista, as well as a number of chefs around the country, according to Acheson’s website.

WHAT: Mazzio’s traditional Italian and French techniques can be seen in the restaurant’s menu, from the pan seared Kampachi on its prix fixe menu to the house charcuterie board and mushroom carbonara.