In April 1984, 16 years after Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated In Memphis, Tennessee, Georgia passed a bill to honor the civil rights leader and create a holiday in his name. Observed as a federal holiday since 1986, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday of every January.
Here is coverage from The Red & Black on five MLK Days in history.
Early observances
In an opinion piece published in The Red & Black on Jan. 9, 1985, Rev. Joseph Reid commended the Board of Regents for celebrating the holiday. The presbyterian minister had a campus ministry at the University of Georgia.
“King had a dream that nonviolence, love and courage can and will triumph over hate, brutal force and evil. Although it seems that present times reflect a rollback to the days before the Civil Rights era, a rollback to the days before affirmative action, social legislation, and corporate social responsibility, the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream lives on,” Reid wrote.
“They live on because the Board of Regents of the state in which King was born, lived and was buried thought it fitting, just and right that we pay tribute to a great American hero.”
Celebrations develop
In the late ‘80s, celebrations and observances developed further. In 1988, on the Friday before MLK Day, around 100 students marched to City Hall from Tate Student Center in a demonstration for the holiday.
That same year, the Myers Community Minority Council sold out tickets to their program, “Martin Luther King at the University of Georgia,” the council’s first major project.
Brenda Richardson, assistant housing director, is quoted in an article written by senior reporter Carlyn Bland for The Red & Black about the event.
“The students today did not have to endure the civil rights movement,” Richardson said. “But King’s wisdom and foresight is still significant to the students and their lives.”
In addition to the event, ministry groups hosted services to honor King. Hamilton Holmes, the first male Black student to attend UGA, also spoke about his experiences fighting for equal rights at the UGA Chapel.
Marching in honor
In 1995, around 100 people walked from Tate Plaza to City Hall in an annual march in observance of MLK Day.
According to a Jan. 19, 1995 issue of The Red & Black, students sang chants, gave speeches and made banners for the event.
“You could call it a day fit for a King,” reporter Shawn Durham wrote in the article.
Athens Chief Elected Officer Gwen O’Looney greeted the marchers at City Hall.
“You signify a whole community that is looking again at what it needs to be doing to make the dream of Martin Luther King come true,” O’Looney said to the crowd.
A day of service
In 2005, the Athens and UGA community celebrated MLK Day with service projects, aiming to clean the North Oconee Greenway on Martin Luther King Drive.
In addition to the service projects, a week of events celebrated the holiday, including a Freedom Breakfast, Holmes-Hunter Lecture and Unity Ball.
In an issue of The Red & Black published on Jan. 18, 2005, a comic by Russell McLendon described the “top ways to celebrate MLK Day”: remembering King’s legacy, remembering your violent hangover, still trying to drop or add classes and mistakenly chugging gallons of milk.
In an opinion column published in the same issue, the editorial board argued that “King’s message shouldn’t be boiled down to just one iconic moment.”
The column describes King’s support for the ideas behind affirmative action, long before the term existed or the concept became federal policy.
“It’s certainly easy to see King as a champion for equality and harmony,” the column reads. “Realizing his beliefs took the next step is more difficult.”
A ‘thank you’ to activists
In an article published in The Red & Black on Jan. 22, 2008, staff writer Tamara Best described her experience participating in the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority annual MLK Day march.
“Monday, I was able to march as a way of saying ‘thank you’ to Dr. King and other activists’ efforts,” Best wrote. “Turning onto Broad Street, we circled the Arch where our hymns continued. Fifty years ago students of my complexion could not set foot past the Arch.”
Throughout the decades of observing MLK Day as a national holiday, local celebrations, service opportunities and marches have commemorated the civil rights leader’s contributions to equality in America.