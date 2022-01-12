On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs made waves when they won the national championship — but this wasn’t the first time the team has taken the national title. The last time the University of Georgia won the national championship was in 1981, about forty years ago.
As people take to the streets, clink beers and wear Bulldogs jerseys in celebration of this year’s victory, it’s easy to wonder how Georgia fans from the 1980s reacted when the team first won.
According to The Red & Black archives, the 1980 football season was a surprising one — the team was undefeated the entire season.
In a January 1981 issue of The Red & Black, former sports editor Ed Legge wrote, “It seems like only yesterday when most pre-season forecasts didn’t even pick the Dogs to win the SEC Championship, much less the national title.” The Bulldogs had started off the season ranked at number 16, according to another January 1981 issue.
But the team pulled through and won every single game they played that season.
In terms of how Georgia fans celebrated, there was a “Coronation Party” at Stegeman Coliseum that, for the first time since 1959, was made open to the general public, according to a Jan. 20, 1981 issue of The Red & Black. The story mentioned that it would be the first time that students and faculty could really celebrate the winning season and the championship win.
Additionally, The Red & Black had even reprinted a satirical column from the Cadaver at the Medical College of Georgia detailing “dawg” fever as a disease, detailing its signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and cure. Symptoms included glassy eyed appearances yelling cheers such as “Go dawgs” and “Sic ‘em.”
“The CDC claims that this insidious disease has rendered a great portion of the usually intelligent MCG campus unruly, stuporous, or generally worthless,” the story wrote.
One thing is for sure: the spirit of Bulldogs fans has remained true, even over forty years later.