From the archives: Looking back on the 1981 national championship

  • Updated

On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs made waves when they won the national championship — but this wasn’t the first time the team has taken the national title. The last time the University of Georgia won the national championship was in 1981, about forty years ago.

220111_JAG_NATTYSECOND-20.jpg

University of Georgia kicker Jake Camarda (90) kicks the ball. The University of Georgia football team beat Alabama 33-18 in the College Football National Championship on Jan. 10, 2022, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

As people take to the streets, clink beers and wear Bulldogs jerseys in celebration of this year’s victory at Saturday’s parade and celebration in Sanford Stadium, it’s easy to wonder how Georgia fans from the 1980s reacted when the team first won.

According to The Red & Black archives, the 1980 football season was a surprising one — the team was undefeated the entire season.

1981 R&B issue photo

An article written by former sports editor Ed Legge on the Bulldogs' national championship win in a Jan. 15, 1981 issue of The Red & Black. (Photo/ The Red & Black Archive)

In a January 1981 issue of The Red & Black, former sports editor Ed Legge wrote, “It seems like only yesterday when most pre-season forecasts didn’t even pick the Dogs to win the SEC Championship, much less the national title.” The Bulldogs had started off the season ranked at number 16, according to another January 1981 issue.

But the team pulled through and won every single game they played that season.

This year’s team fell short by one game — the SEC Championship — which they lost to Alabama. But the Bulldogs pulled through at the most important moment and, as former sports editor Drew Hubbard wrote, “Despite all the challenges the 2021-22 season brought Georgia, there is one thing that is for sure, the Bulldogs are national champions, and that can never be taken away from them.”

Vince Dooley, the former coach who led Georgia to its last championship back in 1981, attended the game to cheer on the Bulldogs. According to head coach Kirby Smart, both men were in tears over the victory.

R&B Coronation Party Archive Photo

Details of the Coronation Party that celebrated the Bulldogs' 1981 national championship win in a Jan. 22, 1981 issue of The Red & Black. (Photo/ The Red & Black Archive)

This year, the team and fans celebrated with a parade that took place on UGA campus Saturday afternoon, which ended with a celebration in Sanford Stadium.

220115_SC_NatChampParade_042.jpg

On Jan. 15, 2022, the Georgia football national championship parade takes over Lumpkin Street to celebrate the victory in Athens, Georgia. Players, coaches and more were featured in the parade. (Photo/Sidney Chansamone, @sid.chansa)

Additionally, The Red & Black had even reprinted a satirical column from the Cadaver at the Medical College of Georgia detailing “Dawg” fever as a disease, detailing its signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and cure. Symptoms included glassy eyed appearances yelling cheers such as “Go Dawgs” and “Sic ‘em.”

“The CDC claims that this insidious disease has rendered a great portion of the usually intelligent MCG campus unruly, stuporous, or generally worthless,” the story wrote.

One of the ways “Dawg” fever was shown with this year’s championship win was through the immediate ringing of the Chapel Bell, a years-old university tradition. Lines to ring the bell in celebration formed soon after UGA was found to be the winners.

220111_KAT_NationalChampionshipCelebrationAthens_0003.jpg

University of Georgia fans wait in a line of hundreds to ring the chapel bell in the early morning of Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2021 in Athens, Georgia after winning the college football national championship. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated Alabama 33-18 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, with celebrations around the University of Georgia campus and Athens after the win. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)

One thing is for sure: the spirit of Bulldogs fans has remained true, even over forty years later.

Nimra Ahmad has worked as a contributor, culture editor and senior features at The Red & Black since first joining in 2020. She's passionate about culture and lifestyle stories and spotlighting marginalized communities and voices.

