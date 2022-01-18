From the archives: Looking back on the 1981 national championship

On Monday night, the Georgia Bulldogs made waves when they won the national championship — but this wasn’t the first time the team has taken the national title. The last time the University of Georgia won the national championship was in 1981, about forty years ago.
As people take to the streets, clink beers and wear Bulldogs jerseys in celebration of this year’s victory at Saturday’s parade and celebration in Sanford Stadium, it’s easy to wonder how Georgia fans from the 1980s reacted when the team first won.
According to The Red & Black archives, the 1980 football season was a surprising one — the team was undefeated the entire season.
In a January 1981 issue of The Red & Black, former sports editor Ed Legge wrote, “It seems like only yesterday when most pre-season forecasts didn’t even pick the Dogs to win the SEC Championship, much less the national title.” The Bulldogs had started off the season ranked at number 16, according to another January 1981 issue.
But the team pulled through and won every single game they played that season.
This year’s team fell short by one game — the SEC Championship — which they lost to Alabama. But the Bulldogs pulled through at the most important moment and, as former sports editor Drew Hubbard wrote, “Despite all the challenges the 2021-22 season brought Georgia, there is one thing that is for sure, the Bulldogs are national champions, and that can never be taken away from them.”
Vince Dooley, the former coach who led Georgia to its last championship back in 1981, attended the game to cheer on the Bulldogs. According to head coach Kirby Smart, both men were in tears over the victory.
This year, the team and fans celebrated with a parade that took place on UGA campus Saturday afternoon, which ended with a celebration in Sanford Stadium.
Additionally, The Red & Black had even reprinted a satirical column from the Cadaver at the Medical College of Georgia detailing “Dawg” fever as a disease, detailing its signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and cure. Symptoms included glassy eyed appearances yelling cheers such as “Go Dawgs” and “Sic ‘em.”
“The CDC claims that this insidious disease has rendered a great portion of the usually intelligent MCG campus unruly, stuporous, or generally worthless,” the story wrote.
One of the ways “Dawg” fever was shown with this year’s championship win was through the immediate ringing of the Chapel Bell, a years-old university tradition. Lines to ring the bell in celebration formed soon after UGA was found to be the winners.
One thing is for sure: the spirit of Bulldogs fans has remained true, even over forty years later.