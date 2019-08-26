Dogs of R&B

To celebrate International Dog Day, we asked The Red & Black staff to introduce us to their favorite canine companions for the holiday. 

 Sarah Carpenter

It's International Dog Day and the University of Georgia houses the No. 1 mascot in the nation — the English bulldog Uga — truly making Athens the home of the dogs.

But Uga always gets all the attention, so we decided to share the love. We asked our staff to introduce us to their favorite furry companions to celebrate the holiday, and they did not disappoint.

Warning: Cuteness ahead.

Kora
Harley
Bobo
Jessi
Finley and Chase
Shiver
Juno
Shamrock
Chester
Teddy Bear
Lucky
Jake

