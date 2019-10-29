Cats of R&B

The Red & Black Staff celebrates National Cat Day by showcasing their furry felines. 

 Sarah Carpenter

The Halloween season is filled with haunts, pumpkins decorating the streets and the many black cats ready cross your path. But, another holiday is celebrated in October that's not nearly as spooky as Halloween is National Cat Day. 

Oct. 29, is celebrated as National Cat Day in the U.S. and the staff of The Red & Black wanted to showcase the cats which cross their paths everyday. 

Fig Gratas
Olive and Hazel Burns
Puff and Pounce Priest
Bernard Stone
Brady Skeean
Hummer Perez
Hagrid Payne
Charlie Fugett

