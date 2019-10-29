The Halloween season is filled with haunts, pumpkins decorating the streets and the many black cats ready cross your path. But, another holiday is celebrated in October that's not nearly as spooky as Halloween is National Cat Day.
Oct. 29, is celebrated as National Cat Day in the U.S. and the staff of The Red & Black wanted to showcase the cats which cross their paths everyday.
Fig
"Fig is a sassy tortoiseshell cat whose story began in an old cardboard box. After she was found all alone, her mom spent two months bottle feeding a tiny, squirmy Fig. Now seven months old, Fig loves going outside to explore in her harness and her adventures have included a brief sit on a john boat and a frolic at the UGA Health Sciences campus. Fig will never not attack her mom’s face with scratchy licks when she arrives home. She still loves getting in boxes." — Sofi Gratas, Managing Editor and Fig's mom Olive and Hazel
"Olive and Hazel, are littermates. They wear colored coded collars to help us tell them apart! They were adopted from the Atlanta Humane Society and spent their early years living in our loft in Atlanta where they watched trains and traffic. Since we’ve moved to Athens they’ve gotten used to watching birds and chipmunks." — Rebecca Burns, Publisher and Olive and Hazel's mom. Puff and Pounce
While Puff (right) and Pounce (left) are brothers, they couldn’t be any more different. Puff is the embodiment of a house cat: he’s lazy, very temperamental, loves snacks and is super soft and cuddly. Pounce, on the other hand, is a true hunter. When we lived in Utah, it wasn’t uncommon for him to roam around for hours and come home with a dead bird or mouse. They each hold a special place in my heart and I love going home to see them. — Rachel Priest, Assistant Culture Editor and Puff and Pounce's sister Bernard
"Bernard hasn’t always been a spoiled house cat. He was found by his mother, Katerina Stagl, in a dumpster, and she fell in love with his cute and cuddly demeanor. Bernard is known to love food, attention and catnip (in that order). He may be missing a piece of his ear, but he will always have a piece of our hearts.
— Augusta Stone, Assistant Sports Editor and Bernard's mom No. 2
Brady
"Brady (after Tom Brady, we're Patriots fans) and he's a 3-year-old Mainecoon! He is MASSIVE, extremely fluffy, and one of the most affectionate cats I have ever met. We adopted him from a rescue as a kitten after we fell in love with his cute face that makes him look permanently concerned. He is definitely not camera-shy, and may quite possibly be the most photographed cat ever." — Kathryn Skeean, Staff Photographer and Brady's mom Hummer
"Hummer is an 9-year-old red rag doll cat. His favorite hobbies include splashing water out of his water dish, antagonizing the dog and trying to sneak into my suitcase or purse before we leave the house." — Samantha Perez, Contributor and Hummer's mom Hagrid
"Hagrid is a one-year-old black and white cat. He's small but very energetic. His eyes are very expressive, and he'll let you know exactly what he wants. He loves treats, and he will often go on scavenger hunts for them as my mom lays them around the house. When I call my mom, I can hear him meowing at me in the background, and he's always the highlight of my trips back home."
— Stroud Payne, Opinion Editor and Hagrid's dad Charlie
"Beyond long naps, cuddles and his weight management cat food, not much else matters to Charlie. When he's not sleeping or snacking, he can be found playing with with his feline roommate Binx, or staking out a lap to lay on. A not-so-lean shedding machine, Charlie has been a fluffy ball of love and affection since the day he was adopted."
— Katie Fugett, Contributor and Charlie's mom
