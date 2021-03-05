The University of Georgia’s midterm season typically falls on the first two weeks of March each spring semester depending on the university’s schedule, class structure and professor preferences. But in years past, there’s normally a spring break at the end of this tunnel.
Midterms stress can be damaging to a student’s academic performance or even well-being without taking proper self-care and stress management techniques. The staff at The Red & Black has adjusted how they cope with stress in order to manage a busy schedule and keep up with their academics.
Below is how they handle stress and what they would advise others to do if they are struggling with midterms this semester.
Sarah Detwiler - Digital Producer
With midterms approaching, Netflix is the answer to all my stress these days. My advice for those struggling with midterms stress is to control what you can, get your day started earlier, break up your study sessions with a 30 min workout and make sure you get your 8-hours of sleep.
Jacqueline GaNun - Staff Writer
It sounds basic, but I have to force myself to go outside at least once a day. I also try and get most of my work done during the week so on the weekend I can have a little more downtime. I would tell others to go outside! Also, if you have a midterm at the end of a week, try to get your other assignments out of the way so you can devote more time studying without having to worry about random assignments.
Erin Kenney - Assistant Culture Editor
I've been giving myself some time in between classes and work to do things like read a book, do some yoga or watch a YouTube video. This breaks up my work and helps me not get overwhelmed with things! If you’re struggling with midterms stress, give yourself permission to rest! Even if you haven't had a particularly "productive" day, you deserve to spend some time doing things that aren't school/work-related. Also — make sure you're drinking water, eating some food, and getting outside if you're able!
Anna Thomas - Senior Editor
I handle my stress by playing Animal Crossing. I would tell others to set aside an hour or two most days just for catching up on work and set aside at least two full days where you will do absolutely zero schoolwork.
Sherry Liang - Editor-in-Chief
I don't! I'm super stressed, and it feels like it's hitting me harder this year. I guess it's OK to not be OK, but it doesn't feel great. The only thing that has actually comforted me was watching “Hercules” and “Ratatouille.” I don't know if distraction and avoidance are exactly synonymous with stress management. Also, relax your shoulders and unfurl your eyebrows. I have to remind myself all the time.