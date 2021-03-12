During the first week of March 2020, University of Georgia students went home or to the beach for spring break, not knowing we wouldn’t be returning to a normal semester. At first, it was an extended spring break by two weeks, but then the University System of Georgia made the decision to continue the rest of the semester online.

UGA instruction to move online for May, summer semesters Instruction during the May and summer semesters at University System of Georgia schools, including the University of Georgia, will be online with limited exceptions, according to an update posted by USG on Thursday.

Looking back on this moment one year later, UGA students have experienced numerous changes to what they know as a normal college experience, and even though there have been improvements, there is still no full spring break. Instead, UGA has implemented instructional breaks throughout the semester so that students can get a slight break in the middle of various weeks or a long weekend.

The Red & Black staff said how they would be spending their spring break this week had it not been canceled. Below are their responses.

Olivia Mandeville - Senior Account Executive

If we had a full spring break, I would be visiting my friend in California. I’m not using my instructional break to make up for this because it doesn’t justify me spending $500 on a flight.

Spencer Donovan - Executive Editor

I would be camping with my friends. During this instructional break, I’m going hiking with my friends in North Georgia. It’s not the same as camping, but it’s still a great way to get outside. It also helps to get out of Athens.

Taylor Gerlach - Photo Editor

If spring break wasn’t canceled, I would probably be trying to hike somewhere in Europe on a budget. I really can’t use this instructional break to make up for it – one day isn’t long enough to have a full break.

Shawn Pollack - Senior Account Executive

If we had spring break, I’d be sitting on a beach somewhere with my friends. I made up for it though this weekend by going to the beach with my family.

Julia Walkup - News Editor

I would be at home, relaxing in the sun and reading books. I’m making up for it by spending time with a couple of friends, safely, to celebrate my birthday.

Jacqueline GaNun - Assistant Recruitment Editor

I would probably be at a beach in Florida. For my instructional break, all of my in-person classes were canceled this week, so I went home to Zoom in from there instead of Athens. I’m trying not to do any work on Friday.