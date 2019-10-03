In the midst of midterms season, University of Georgia students and Athens residents gathered together at the Georgia Theatre on Oct. 2 to experience Mason Ramsey’s performance. Ramsey, known for yodeling Hank Williams’ “Lovesick Blues” in a Walmart, performed in front of a full audience with his singles “Famous” and “Twang.”
The 12 year old, also known as the “Walmart Yodeling Boy,” Ramsey flaunted his personality on stage with his air guitar moves, heel spins in his cowboy boots and hat tips which were sure to have the crowd erupt into cheers and excitement.
Today, Ramsey is known as “Lil Hank” in reference to his debut to fame and has since performed at the Grand Ole Opry and Coachella in 2018.
Prior to the young country star, two opening acts took the stage to fire up the audience. Jenna Paulette performed first, singing some of her songs such as “Midnight Cowboy” and took phones right out of audience member’s hands to take videos and pictures with them.
Following Paulette was a Nashville native, Ernest. He grabbed the audience’s attention by simply setting a White Claw down on his stool as his choice of drink and sang songs mostly relating to alcohol. He also showed the diversity of his music by freestyle rapping about White Claws and members of the audience.
While waiting for Ramsey, fans stayed fired up by calling the Dawgs and managed to ignite the entire room with cheers and dancing to the music playing, such as “Tequila” by Dan + Shay and “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” by Beyoncé.
When the time arrived for the big, little star to perform, Ramsey skipped onto the stage to sing his song “The Way I See It.” He added hints of yodeling to his songs which the fans made sure to catch onto and cheer for, adding to their anticipation for him to sing his Walmart anthem, “Lovesick Blues.”
Many members of the audience admired him for Ramsey’s passion for music at such a young age, and it was hard not to wonder how his life is so different from others his age.
The support Ramsey received was from a diverse audience full of children, college students and adults of all ages at the Georgia Theatre.
During his performance, Ramsey acknowledged his inspiration for music was primarily Hank Williams, and expressed his love for his grandfather who introduced him to Williams.
Ramsey values his “country boy” personality and expressed it by singing songs about his hometown. Even with his rise as a viral sensation, he manages to stay true to his roots, even if those roots come from a town with about 700 people in Golconda, Illinois.
“I’m a country boy, and out in the old country, all we do is bale straws of hay, and next thing you know you’re sitting under a tree taking a nap with your hat down and a weed in your mouth,” Ramseysaid in an interview on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
Ramsey continued to sing his popular remixes, such as “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and his singles “Twang” and “Famous.” These songs had the fans erupt with cheers and passion to sing along with him, encouraging him in his performance even more.
Throughout the night, Ramsey also mentioned there was “a new girl in his life” who was the inspiration of some of his songs, even at 12 years old. The audience reacted positively to him and cheered him on for this moment in his life.
The young performer ended the night with one more hat tilt, turned on his boot and returned back stage while shooting his famous finger guns. Although he gained his fame from being a viral sensation and the “Walmart Yodeling Boy,” Mason Ramsey is making a name for himself at 12 years old with his talent and passion for music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.