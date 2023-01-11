From left to right: Cindy Wilson, Fred Schneider and Kate Pierson of The B-52’s open their show at the Classic Center with “Private Idaho” on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Athens, Georgia. The B-52s performed the last show of their farewell tour entitled "The Final Tour Ever on Planet Earth" in Athens, where the group originated. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)