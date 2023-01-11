On Tuesday, Jan. 10, fans of the B-52s packed into the Classic Center Theatre in sequins, boas, glitter and wigs, dressed in every color of the rainbow. Both young and old, some had traveled minutes and others hours to see the “world’s greatest party band” end their Farewell Tour in the town where it all began.
“To me, this is Athens, this is quintessential Athens. Athens is just about fun, good music and good times,” Mike Hackett said.
Hackett attended the University of Georgia in the late ‘70s, when the B-52s first formed. This was his third time seeing the band in concert, and like many attendees, Hackett dressed eccentrically for the occasion, wearing one orange shoe and one blue shoe.
Love Tractor, an alternative rock group founded in Athens in 1980, opened the concert. Next, a video featuring galactic lobsters and footage from the group’s decades-long career introduced the B-52s. On the stage were members Fred Schneider, age 71; Kate Pierson, age 74; and Cindy Wilson, age 65, accompanied by musicians.
Fans boogied in their seats, filling all levels of the theater.
The rock legends, known for “Love Shack” and “Rock Lobster,” have been touring since August 2022, and announced the homecoming concert in October. The original concert was planned for Nov. 15, but was postponed until Jan. 10 due to illness, The Classic Center wrote in a press release. According to a Facebook post, singer Kate Pierson had contracted strep throat.
The new date fell on the day after the Georgia Bulldogs won the football national championship for the second year in a row. After a night of celebration, Athens was ready to welcome another victory, in the form of a historic concert for the famous locally-formed band.
Teresa Cornejo has been a B-52s fan since childhood and flew from Colorado to attend the concert. On her first trip to Georgia, Cornejo experienced both the Farewell Tour and the football championship celebrations.
“It’s just fun,” Cornejo said of the band’s music. “It’s weird, it’s not mainstream… Weird music, weird tones, weird beats, lyrics that just don't make any sense.”
The band held their first performance at a Milledge Avenue house party on Valentine’s Day in 1977 after forming at an Athens Chinese restaurant in 1976. The group originally included guitarist and brother to Cindy Wilson, Ricky Wilson, who died in 1985 of an AIDS-related illness, and Keith Strickland, who stopped touring with the band in 2012.
Their new wave, eccentric party sound rose to popularity, first on college and alternative radio, and then to the rest of America. The band has been nominated for three Grammy awards and is part of the Athens music legacy.
Ed Tant attended the concert on Tuesday and has lived in Athens over 50 years. He moved to town when bands like the B-52s, Pylon and R.E.M. were just getting started.
“I think it's a good situation of coming full circle that they are back in Athens. I saw them for the first time when they were first getting together back in the ‘70s,” Tant said. “They’re fun, they don't take themselves too seriously and they like for people to have a good time.”
The band’s 1980 “Saturday Night Live” performance, which aired just a few months after the release of their debut album, introduced the world to their odd and upbeat style as self-described “freaks,” and many viewers identified with their absurdity and uniqueness.
“When I heard the first album… I thought it was a joke. But the more I listened to it, the more it grew on me and I realized it's so different from anything else anybody's playing,” attendee Jeff Brown said. “You don't find many groups that personable.”
Brown traveled from North Carolina for the show and donned a homemade hat with a glittering B-52s sign and a red lobster figurine.
The group will continue performing in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has decided to turn its focus away from touring and toward making a documentary.
Tickets to the Athens show were sold for $50 to $195, and all proceeds will go towards local charities.
For local music fans, the concert was a return to the heyday of the town’s alternative rock scene, and a reminder of the band’s national impact. Over 40 years after the group’s first house show, the B-52s brought the party back home, one last time.
“Everybody's gotten older, got some white in their hair,” Tant said. “But it's good to be back seeing the B-52s again.”