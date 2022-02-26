On Sunday, prolific journalist and University of Georgia alumna Charlayne Hunter-Gault will turn 80. To celebrate this birthday and honor the late UGA professor Valerie Boyd, Hunter-Gault announced she will donate to her Giving Voice to the Voiceless Fund at the university. A crowdfunding campaign was created for others to do the same, according to a UGA press release.
The fund was started by Hunter-Gault and her husband in 2018 to back projects from students that expand on her life and career mission to broadcast stories from those who have gone unheard. According to the press release, projects and stories produced with the fund cover topics that “advance social justice, global understanding and the human good.”
Before her death on Feb. 12, Boyd oversaw the awarding of grants to students through the fund. Boyd was also the Charlayne Hunter-Gault Distinguished Writer-In-Residence at the university — a title she was given in 2007.
To support Hunter-Gault, UGA president Jere Morehead will also commit up to $25,000 to match gifts made to the fund, according to the press release.
“As Charlayne celebrates this milestone birthday, we invite the UGA community to join the celebration by making a contribution to this program that is near and dear to her heart,” Morehead said.
Since its establishment in 2018, the fund has given rise to various projects and programs such as the UGA Black Alumni Oral History Project, which was created in 2019 by a team from the university’s Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library. The project’s goal is to report on the experiences of Black students who attended the university during the 1960s and 1970s — just shortly after UGA was integrated in 1961.
Other funded projects include stories from international writers on youth engagement, human rights and sustainability as well as a podcast detailing the story of Preston Cobb Jr., a 15-year-old Black boy sentenced to death in 1961 for killing a white farm owner in Jasper County, Georgia.
Hunter-Gault said in the press release she and her husband are passionate about helping students actualize such projects and expressed gratitude to Morehead for his commitment to match donations. She said donations made to the campaign will ensure Boyd’s contribution to the Giving Voice to the Voiceless program is kept alive.
“Like the Zora Neale Hurston Valerie so eloquently details in ‘Wrapped in Rainbows,’ Valerie, too, was and remains wrapped in rainbows, shining her loving light wherever it’s needed to help make this world a better place,” Hunter-Gault said.
Donations to the campaign can be made until March 15 at 11 p.m.