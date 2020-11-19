Christina Foard, a full time artist and recent Masters of Fine Arts graduate from the University of Georgia, presents Imagination Squared: Pathways to Resilience, a project Foard has been pursuing since 2017 involving hundreds of members of the Athens community, on Sept. 17, 2020 at the Lyndon House Arts Center in Athens, Georgia. Foard received the Athens Area Arts Council’s quarterly grant to conduct this project. Foard created over 1,000 squares representing one person’s or a group of people’s response to a question Foard posed about what resilience looks like. (Photo/Caroline Head, chead@randb.com)