Whether it’s the die-hard fans or the intense team rivalries, the SEC does things differently than other football teams across the country. Fashion is one aspect of football in the South that truly sets the SEC apart. Gamedays have fans showing off their spirit through elaborate outfits fit for tailgating, attending watch parties and cheering on their team from the stands.
With the 2023 University of Georgia football season rapidly approaching, here are the trends you can expect to see in Sanford Stadium this fall.
Skorts and Skirts
Skorts have easily become a staple in many wardrobes in recent years, with the convenience of shorts and the style of a skirt helping it earn popularity.
Katie Jacobs — the owner and founder of Cheeky Peach, a boutique downtown — dotes on skorts and believes them to be the next game day trend.
“Skorts were, and continue to be, absolute best sellers,” Jacobs said. They’re versatile, comfortable and keep you cool for those early, very toasty games. Customers can then transition to pair with knits and boots for fall.”
The rising popularity of this closet staple coupled with the approaching football season has led many stores to sell more skorts and skirts.
“Denim skirts have been super popular, especially a white denim skirt. We just released it and we’re pretty much sold out,” Kara Hembree, store manager of Dress Up Athens, said.
“The item we sell the most of for game days is short skirts,” Jack Breedlove, the manager of Plato’s Closet, said.
Basics
At Dress Up, Hembree notes that the Athens location has sold lots of “elevated basics.” It’s no surprise that the current trend of filling your closet is with these highly versatile pieces.
“It goes with everything,” Hembree said. “You could dress down this tank top if you wanted to, or you [could] dress it up. It goes two ways.”
Cheeky Peach also participated in this latest internet craze, working to help its customers build an “entire look around easy base pieces” by selling high-quality basics that can be mixed and matched with “funky favorites,” Jacobs said.
Patterns
Christopher Mobley, located on Baxter Street, is prominent in the world of men’s game day fashion.
Mobley oriented this football season’s product to fit a more “aggressive style” that UGA fans can identify with, tastefully implementing unique patterns into his clothing.
“We designed some [apparel] with camos, some with skulls on them, just a little more intimidating, a little more aggressive,” Mobley said.
Patterns are also making a mark at Dress Up, according to Hembree. Though they might not include human bones, they are fun in their own way.
“The florals and the prints are going to be a really big [trend],” Hembree said.
Statement Accessories
Bright necklaces and big earrings have been a staple of Southern fashion for years, and football games are no exception.
“We carry a huge selection of jewelry to add icing to the cake of the perfect gameday look,” Jacobs said.
Recently, bedazzled purse straps have made a big impact in the world of accessories. According to Hembree, the sparkly straps made their way onto the scene around two years ago and have not disappeared yet.
“Our purse straps have been a huge [trend], and I think they will continue to be a huge [trend],” Hembree said.
Light Blue
Mobley made the bold decision to add a new color to the usual sea of red, black and white: light blue.
“We wanted to switch things up and introduce Georgia to this light blue trend that has taken off everywhere,” Mobley said.
This trend is Mobley’s favorite and is receiving positive feedback online. The light blue can be found on much of its merchandise from polos to quarter zips.
“It’s cool and different but not too different,” Mobley said.