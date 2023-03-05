On March 4, Gavin Adcock and opening act The Castellows brought country tunes to a packed 40 Watt Club.
As soon as the sister trio, The Castellows, took the stage, the audience was met with enchanting voices and siren-like harmonies. Many audience members made the trip to Athens to hear the group perform.
In the crowd was Grammy Award-winning country artist, Gary Nichols. After seeing The Castellows online, Nichols knew he wanted to see their talent in person.
“Their energy is so on-point with what they’re doing. They really engage the crowd,” Nichols said. “The three-part harmonies are great. I’ve seen a lot of shows, and I really enjoyed this one and the things they brought to the crowd.”
The Castellows are a band of sisters, consisting of Ellie, Powell and Lily Balkom. Ellie and Powell Balkom are both students at UGA, and Lily Balkom is a student at Middle Georgia State University.
Following The Castellows, Adcock took the stage with many country favorites and tracks from his own discography. Adcock began his performance with his latest single, “Deep End,” which he released in February.
Adcock’s hometown neighbor, Chris McCoy, was excited to support his friend as Adcock made his first full-band debut in Athens.
“That one came from the heart,” Mccoy said. “I have known Gavin for 12 years – I just want to support my buddy and help him make it big.”
Adcock is from Watkinsville, Georgia, and played football at Georgia Southern University. But after suffering a knee injury in 2021, Adcock switched paths and turned to singing and songwriting.
Both Adcock and The Castellows are just beginning their journey in the music industry, adding a country flavor to Athens music.