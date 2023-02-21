On March 4, Gavin Adcock and The Castellows will take the stage at the 40 Watt Club. Adcock will return to his hometown for the performance, with the sister student country trio opening the show.
Adcock was born and raised in Watkinsville, Georgia, and considers himself as much of an Athens native as a Watkinsville native.
However, he did not decide to stay home and pursue an education at the University of Georgia. Instead, he moved to Statesboro to attend Georgia Southern University and play football.
In 2021, he suffered a knee injury, ultimately ending his football career and putting him out of commission for six weeks.
While many people would take this life change as an obstacle, Adcock used it as an opportunity to pursue another passion of his — singing and songwriting.
“Really, it worked out for the best. I hate to say this about an injury, but I am really appreciative of it,” Adcock said. “I’m glad that I have the path that I have.”
This event will be Adcock’s first full-band show in Athens. He has previously performed with musician Noah Hicks at The Warehouse on Broad Street.
“I'm just excited for local people to come out and listen to our music. It’s stuff we've been working hard on for over the past year and a half – I think they'll enjoy it,” Adcock said. “And hopefully it will make them proud that I'm an Athens native.”
The Castellows are a sister country trio consisting of Ellie, Powell and Lily Balkom. Ellie and Powell Balkom are both students at UGA, and Lily Balkom is a student at Middle Georgia State University.
Ever since The Castellows started taking music seriously around four years ago, they have been met with talent and popularity.
Peachtree Entertainment will present the show on March 4. Andrew Chatwood, the marketing director at Peachtree Entertainment, is excited for what this event will bring to the Athens music scene.
“There is a huge buzz about The Castellows right now, and Gavin is from the area, so this will be a really neat hometown show for him,” Chatwood said. “For them to come together at an iconic venue like 40 Watt — it is just a really neat event.”
Doors to the show will open at 8 p.m. on March 4 and tickets start at $14 on the 40 Watt Club’s website.