The George Foster Peabody Awards have been rescheduled to a later date in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, according to a March 26 press release.
The 79th Peabody Awards ceremony was originally planned for June 18 in Los Angeles, the first year the event was scheduled to take place in California.
Presented by Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, the Peabody Awards recognize exemplary forms of storytelling. At its start in 1941, the only form of broadcasting represented was radio. Now, awards are presented for works in television, film and other forms of electronic media.
Jeffrey P. Jones, executive director of The Peabody Awards, thanked all patrons for their patience in the press release.
The Peabody Board traditionally uses in-person meetings to judge entries and pick winners. Jones stated in the press release that everyone involved in the organization taking this into consideration as they work to put together a revised schedule.
A new date has not yet been determined, but the team is actively monitoring the situation in order to decide one, according to the release.
