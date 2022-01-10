Deonne Jones has been a Georgia fan since birth. Now 47 years old, Jones, a registered nurse, said that love for the Bulldogs runs in the family. Her grandparents passed it on to her parents who passed it on to her, and this only strengthened when she married a University of Georgia alum. With the team playing in the national championship, Jones plans to mark this love with a tattoo.
On Saturday, five days after the championship game, Jones will get her newest and third tattoo — no matter if a title is won or not.
“I’ll only do things like this for things that mean something to me, and the Dawgs have always meant something to me,” Jones said.
Like Jones, many Georgia football fans have made their way to tattoo shops to get body art dedicated to the team. If Georgia defeats Alabama, local tattoo artist and shop manager at Midnight Iguana Tattoo and Body Piercing Ed Toth said there will probably be an influx of new tattoos in Athens.
Toth has seen it all throughout his 30-year career and said that he does Georgia tattoos “all the time,” and has even done tattoos for those who have lost bets on games, including drawing notable Georgia rival, the Florida Gators.
“College football is a way of life for a lot of people,” Toth said.
Small business owner Nickolas Wheatley said he doesn’t bet on the Bulldogs. He is confident in the team this year and believes the “monster is finally going to get beaten.”
Wheatley is no stranger to tattoos and specifically, sports-related tattoos, as he already has a Georgia tattoo on his chest and a Las Vegas Raiders tattoo on his hand. He received the Georgia one following their 2005 SEC Championship win and is hoping to be able to add to it if a national title is secured.
To Wheatley, the meaning behind his tattoos is less important than the memories attached to them. His brother is a tattoo artist and has done many of his tattoos, including the Georgia one, so the body art serves as a way to mark where they were in life and how they’ve grown since then.
Kevin Rainey, a tattoo artist at INK 9 Tattoos and Body Piercing, who has done numerous Bulldogs tattoos said he just wants people looking to get tattoos to put a good amount of thought into it, given the permanence.
“It’s the only thing you take to the grave — tattoos and a nice suit,” Rainey said.
Mirroring an immediate tattoo increase at INK 9 after the Braves won the World Series last year, Rainey does expect an increase in patrons if Georgia wins the championship but said he doesn’t believe there will be requests for large tattoos.
In contrast, owner and operator of Happy Ending Tattoo Jordan Olivera said he hasn’t noticed an increase in patrons after major sporting events and while he believes people would celebrate a win, he doesn’t foresee many requests following the game.
Though Olivera said the shop’s earlier closing time could factor into why an increase wouldn’t follow, as it doesn’t coincide with the closing times of downtown bars. He also said that sports-related tattoos may be more of a thing of the past as despite having done “hundreds” of Georgia tattoos, today he said he does more cover-ups than new ones.
Rainey disagrees with the sentiment of a dying trend because tattoos are “tribal,” or within someone’s DNA. He said even casual sports fans or simply natives of the state will receive Georgia football tattoos, especially the ‘G,’ to represent pride for where they come from. He believes this is something that is “always going to be there.”
Nonetheless, passionate Georgia fans will continue to root for the team and some will go a step further to show off their affinity for the Bulldogs — and if they do decide to get some new body art, the artists will welcome them.
“Whether we win or lose, we’re open,” Olivera said.