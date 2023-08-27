From starting off in the basement of the library of the University of Georgia’s North Campus, to now being home to numerous collections of art on the East Campus, the Georgia Museum of Art celebrated its 75th Anniversary with the help of Historic Athens, the nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving Athens’ history.
Hope Iglehart and Historic Athens hosted the event in the M. Smith Griffith Auditorium Saturday. Four guest speakers were introduced by Iglehart to delve into the history of the museum, as well as share their personal relationship with it.
The first lecturer of the event was former University of Georgia Grady College professor Dr. John English, who is also a supporter and curator of the museum. English explained to the audience that he used his role as a professor to encourage his students to engage in the arts on campus.
“I wanted journalism students to review these [art] shows and to hear the artists talk about their work,” English said.
English joined the board after he realized how he related to the other board member’s passion for the GMOA, saying he shared their vision for the museum and supported its mission.
As the museum has grown over the years, the Friends Board of Directors has worked to promote teaching, research and service through the museum. Paige Carmichael, a professor at the College of Veterinary Medicine, has been involved at GMOA for 20 years and volunteered through Friends before joining the board in 2006.
Carmichael has planned many events at GMOA related to Black History Month as she wants people of color to feel included and welcome at the museum. She hopes to set a standard for diversity and inclusion within the world of art through her work at the museum over the past years.
“We also had discounts for Black History Month so that we could encourage young people to come and see art, especially young people of color who thought they may not have been interested,” Carmichael said. “They come in and see all the beautiful art and realize it is actually accessible.”
Jean Petros, a docent at the museum, then took the stage to reflect on her 20 years there. She described docents as being like tour guides, and thought back to how it all started for her. On an eighth grade field trip, Petros visited the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
“[The docent] made the art come to life for me and for the rest of my friends,” Petros said. “And I said: ‘Well, when I grow up, and I get old, I’m going to become a docent.’”
Petros began her career as a docent at the University of Georgia when her husband was relocated to Athens for work. She said there's always a story that she can tell when she gets home and that this work has been a labor of love.
According to Petros, the museum strives to create personalized and engaging experiences for younger attendees to make the art interesting, such as hosting activities and discussions about pieces.
Karen Redwine, who has lived in Athens since 1966, donates to the museum and attends many GMOA events. Redwine described the GMOA as “essential for the state of Georgia and for anyone visiting Athens.”
Redwine said that “adults, not just children,” should use the creative influences of the museum, and really “all walks of life” should feel welcome.
Executive Director of Historic Athens, Tommy Valentine, concluded the event, discussing how the GMOA was influential in his childhood and is now a place where he is able to take his own kids.
Valentine recognized how a museum can seem like an intimidating place, but he believes this event is influential in allowing people to listen to the people behind the scenes.
“They are every bit as cool and glamorous, and have just as much townie cred as any of the people that run the music venues in Athens or any of the other places that we love calling home,” Valentine said.