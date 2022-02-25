The Georgia Museum of Art hosted a free film screening of “Black Is the Color: A History of African American Art” on Thursday evening in honor of Black History Month.
A group of moviegoers entered the M. Smith Griffith Auditorium inside of the museum to see the film. The audience was small and older in age, but those in attendance seemed excited to watch the 52-minute documentary.
Before the screening, brochures were handed out to attendees to indicate where African American artwork could be found in the museum.
Directed by Jacques Goldstein, “Black Is The Color,” was originally released in 2017. The documentary highlighted a century and a half of African American art history. It spanned from post-Civil War to the Black Lives Matter movement.
The museum selected the film to show the impact that Black artists have made throughout history. Some artists that are mentioned in the film, like Jacob Lawrence, and Henry O. Tanner, even have artwork on display inside the museum’s galleries.
Associate curator of education Callan Steinmann helped select the documentary for the screening and found it to be very educational.
“This documentary is about African American artists who have, until recently, been excluded from the history of American art,” Steinmann said. “It is pointing out some important instances of Black artists that have been there all along, but maybe haven’t been recognized like they should have.”
The film uses interviews with contemporary artists, collectors and historians to highlight historic moments as well as hardships that African Americans have faced and goes in-depth about how these moments have influenced Black artists’ work.
Some of the famed artists that were highlighted in the film include Whitfield Lovell, Ellen Gallagher and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Each artist and the background of their most famous works were covered.
Once the film ended, attendees slowly got up and exited the auditorium. Some of audience members went to look around the museum’s galleries.
Local painter Alison Unsworth came to the screening to learn more about African American art history and also newer contemporary artists as well. Unsworth said she often looks for Black artists’ work and really enjoyed the screening because of this.