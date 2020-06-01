Although it may be difficult to imagine someone leading a downward dog inside the Georgia Museum of Art, it’s not a stretch to think the peace and quiet of an art gallery could provide the perfect setting for a yoga class. The museum, in partnership with Five Points Yoga, will be hosting a free yoga class via Zoom on Thursday, June 4 at 3 p.m.
Callan Steinmann, the curator of education for the museum, said the classes have been held since 2018 when the museum partnered with Five Points Yoga to lead the classes. However, the classes were recently moved online after the museum closed to the public due to COVID-19.
Steinmann said at first she was unsure whether or not it would be possible to continue hosting classes from inside the museum due to social distancing requirements and the limited amount of onsite staff.
“We were excited to be able to offer it from the galleries because having the museum as the background hopefully would give people some sense of being in the museum or connecting to the museum,” Steinmann said.
Both Steinmann and Shannon Ball, a yoga instructor and co-owner of Five Points Yoga, agree that the amount of people attending the Yoga in the Galleries classes has increased since they went online. Steinmann said the amount of space in the museum and having to protect the art used to limit the number of people that could attend.
Ball said she has received messages from people saying online classes are more accessible and allow them to attend more often. Part of the appeal of the Yoga in the Galleries classes is the beauty and inspiring nature of the museum, Ball said.
Yoga in the Galleries is currently one of two synchronous online programs the museum is offering, Steinmann said. The museum hosts yoga classes on an alternating schedule with its morning mindfulness guided meditations, Steinmann said.
Even as businesses in Athens are beginning to open, Steinmann said she doesn't know when the Georgia Museum of Art will reopen. For now, the museum will continue to focus on creating programs that help the community engage with the art online.
"It's sort of a weird time to be planning things because there's a lot of questions and uncertainty, but I've been really proud of our department and proud of the museum for what we've been able to put out there,” Steinmann said.
