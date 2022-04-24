A light breeze floated through the air Saturday morning at the Georgia Museum of Art Student’s Association’s sixth annual Pop-Up Artist Market. Over 20 artists gathered prints, stickers, pottery, jewelry and more and arrived bright and early to Pulaski Street to set up for the community.
The event was hosted in collaboration with Stan Mullins, of Stan Mullins Studio, where the event has been held for the past few years. The small field was filled with half-finished statues and artists’ tents. Mullins himself floated through the crowd, remarking on the artwork produced by University of Georgia students and alumni, and congratulating those participating in their first art show.
The GMoA Student Association eliminated the need for vendor fees, which can act as an entry barrier for many artists just starting out. Many of the artists presenting their wares on Saturday were finishing up their first year of college. They noted how influential art has been in their lives.
“I’ve been doing art for forever, and I work at an art shop now, but this is my first time participating in the art community,” Athens local Holly Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson has worked at an art shop, making art in her spare time since graduating college. Her prints, a stark contrast of black ink on white paper illustrate images of animals such as octopi or owls. By using the techniques hatching and cross-hatching, she casted shadows to create the wings of an owl and the features of a blank-eyed woman.
“It was really stressful at first, there’s a lot to prepare for,” Hutchinson said. “But putting everything together was a lot of fun.”
Many of the students responsible for putting together the market were happy to see everything come together, as the event is one of their mainstays of the year.
As the day continued on, more students and community members wandered to various vendors. The bright sun peeked from behind what little clouds hung in the sky. Many artists moved to secure their artwork, which ranged from lino prints to watercolors, from flying away with various knick-knacks such as coins and even other art.
At a stage outside of Mullins’ studio, the band Tabla Rosa began to bring in instruments and prepare for their set. The quartet took to the stage and played songs both familiar and unknown, adding a few twists on popular songs. Musician Reed Winckler took to the stage next, giving the market a soundtrack of bright melodies.
Both Tabla Rosa and Winckler gathered a crowd quickly and gave life to the already vibrant field.
As the event came to a close, many artists left excited to have shared their work with the community. Though everyone brought a multitude of artwork consisting of many mediums, both the artists and attendees were pleased with this year’s pop-up artist market, and anticipate the return of it next year.