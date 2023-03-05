On March 4, the Friends of the Georgia Museum of Natural History gathered at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia with special guest speaker Joseph Drew Lanham, renowned writer and ornithologist, for an evening of celebration and fundraising.
Lanham’s most notable work includes “The Home Place: Memoirs of a Colored Man’s Love Affair with Nature.” The narrative nonfiction piece that the Reed Award from the Southern Environmental Law Center, which awards writers whose work highlights the changes and challenges in the Southern natural world.
“He is an accomplished author, an outstanding teacher and he’s interested in bringing ornithology to communities of color and the use of the natural world to inspire people of all ages,” Jim Porter, professor emeritus of the Odum School of Ecology, said.
Raised in Edgefield, South Carolina, Lanham currently lectures at Clemson University and is a 2022 MacArthur Fellow, an award sometimes referred to as the MacArthur “Genius Grant,” for his research in ornithology, the study of birds, combined with his literature on the cultural and personal impacts of the field.
He acknowledged that his first fascination with birds was flight. He looked to them in awe for their ability to fly and wanted to do the same. He admired and lived through them, and sought to learn about them.
“Beyond [flight], wanting to know, not just what the birds were by name, but over the years trying to understand who the birds are,” Lanham said.
Surrounded by dim lighting and tropical plants, people of all ages clad in formal attire mingled and conversed in the main atrium of the Visitor’s Center.
The first part of the evening was spent viewing painting, pottery and photographs centered around birds and wildlife in the Garden Room. These items were up for auction and patrons signed their name for bids. As guests walked through the gallery, live jazz music danced in the background — a quick paced allegro as drinks were poured and laughter echoed.
“It’s quite the honor being in a place where the light itself is honored through the botany, through the horticulture [and] through conservation. Being in this place amongst people who value that feels like [being] amongst kindred spirits, so it’s sort of like a familiar flock,” Lanham said.
As the guests prepared to hear from Lanham, they sat at circular tables with photographs of different types of birds, from a blue jay to a pelican. Courses of salad, a quinoa and chicken dinner and a puff pastry were served. The high ceilings beamed with light from string lights tied to the plants that engulfed the area around the tables, ranging from large cocoa trees to small, tropical ferns.
Applause roared as Lanham made his way to the stage and was presented with an original bird illustration by John James Audobon, a French-American artist, ornithologist and naturalist. The illustration was purchased and given by the museum in Lanham’s honor.
As Lanham shared works from his book and other personal poems, he dove into diverse topics such as his admiration for birds and their acceptance of everyone, racial injustice in society and in his personal experiences, and the importance of conserving the natural world.
“Conservation is really this intense care for something and someone that you’re willing to sacrifice some of [the] present tense for a future. To me — that’s called love,” Lanham said.