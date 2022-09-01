Georgia holds a long and complex history of music. Major Georgia artists such as Ray Charles and The Allman Brothers Band helped pave the way for music like R.E.M. and the B-52s to thrive in the Classic City.
Now, an exhibit at the University of Georgia offers a chance for people to see the connections and impact that music has had on Georgia and fans from all over the state.
Opened on July 22 and on display through Dec. 9, the Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library is showcasing “Georgia on My Mind: Finding Belonging in Music History,” an exhibit curated by graduate student Maggie Neel.
Jan Levinson Hebbard, Hargrett Library’s exhibit coordinator, hired Neel in the spring of 2020. Neel began working on the script for the exhibit right before being sent home due to the pandemic.
“I kind of feel like that’s sort of what led her [Neel] to the belonging aspect of the exhibit, because I think we were all feeling isolated and lonely,” Hebbard said. “And it made her think about how music connects you to other people, to history, to your heritage.”
Neel’s research process through the pandemic raised a challenge; because she was isolated and unable to access materials, she took a reverse approach to writing the script for the exhibit.
“It was more of a ‘I want to tell a story, here are the materials we have,’ and not, ‘we have these materials, what story can we tell with it,’” Neel said.
Neel’s mother introduced her to the Athens music scene.
“Athens made me realize that music matters and that people go there… it develops a community,” Neel said. “Georgia is a really good example of a really strong mix of people and bringing different genres and ideas to this place in a way where other cities may not have that same sort of mix.”
Hebbard and Neel worked to separate the big topics while highlighting how they work together in the exhibit’s outline. The exhibit separately identifies scenes, genres and community, showcasing the significance that each category holds.
Neel made it a point to highlight the entirety of Georgia’s musical history — she did not want it to solely be what we are familiar with today.
“Georgia music history isn't just 20th and 21st century, we have thousands of years beforehand,” Neel said. “Whether that be people developing musical traditions that they bring over or people in Georgia developing their own musical traditions.”
This exhibit is not only visually appealing, it is interactive. The exhibit features an “Instrument Petting Zoo” where visitors can play various instruments such as a ukulele, a trumpet and a drum pad.
The instruments were donated by UGA’s Community Music School, which provides the community with music lessons, and sit alongside tablets with videos from the HEART Music organization in Athens.
“HEART Music has this amazing website with lots of different professional musicians playing instruments. So in this way, you could sort of know what it is, how to hold it, and what the sound is,” Hebbard said. “I think of museums as really quiet places. I like the idea that we have music coming out of this room.”
Each room of the exhibit features various boards asking a question for visitors to anonymously respond to on a Post-it note.
One board asks, “What place, time and genre would you combine to create your ideal music scene?” to which a visitor responded, “London during the 1960’s and the rock genre.”
Another asks, “What music genre do you like best?” Another responder wrote, “how can you choose?”
With answers to the question, “Who is your favorite musician with a Georgia connection?” ranging from soul artist Otis Redding to Nu metal group Sevendust, it is apparent that an affinity for Georgia music is widely shared.
Sara Idacavage is a graduate student in textiles, merchandising, and interiors. Idacavage assisted with both the research and installation of the performance costumes showcased in the exhibit.
Idacavage’s intense research process consisted of showing tactical quality and how each costume was personalized just for its respected artist.
“My favorite thing as a fashion historian is to have an object without knowing anything about it,” Idacavage said. “I did some dress detective work to determine, ‘what's the significance? What's the narrative? Why was this even saved?’”
Costumes from artists like Kenny Rogers to the B-52s’ Cindy Wilson are on display at the exhibit, accompanied by a “Performance Costumes Virtual Tour” video.
Idacavage said that herself, Hebbard and Neel came together as a “curating team.”
“We wanted everyone to come in and see something that they could identify with, something that’s special to them and to feel represented in the exhibition,” Idacavage said. “I feel like music is one way that people can very clearly see how important clothing is to our lives and in our identities and in belonging to a larger group.”
The exhibit encourages feedback from visitors and the music fans of Athens. There is a room dedicated to stories and memorabilia donated from concert-goers and fans.
Entitled “Silverchair shoes,” one display is a pair of pink converse on loan courtesy of UGA alum Natalie Werve. In the excerpt accompanying the shoes, Werve describes the meaningfulness of both these shoes and following the Australian band Silverchair.
“I wore these shoes as I traveled around the US and Canada in 2007 to attend 28 Silverchair shows on their Young Modern tour. Inside the shoes, I wrote the city and date of each show,” Werve wrote in the exhibit. “I have a lot of stories from this tour, my time working in the music scene in Athens and my love of live music which was rooted in the music culture in Athens. All of this is critical to who I am as a person.”
Hebbard expressed appreciation for those who donated their belongings and shared their love of music.
“I really want people to come in and see how important music is for the community, where you're from and your experiences and how it influenced that type of music. There are no binaries and that music isn't something that is developed independently, it is always through cross-referencing and combination of influences,” Neel said.