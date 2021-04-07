The Georgia Theatre announced on Facebook and Twitter yesterday that it will host the American country band LANCO in September, making it the first live show announcement at the venue since the start of the pandemic last year.
LANCO, a group originating from Nashville, will perform at the theater on Sept. 16. The band’s music was featured in the Netflix original show “The Ranch” and the popular reality show “The Bachelor.” Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.
The Georgia Theatre, which was closed for the past year like many other concert venues, will have several rescheduled concerts that were postponed last year due to COVID-19.
According to the Georgia Theatre website, there are three new show dates. The indie rock band Susto, rescheduled from April 9, 2020, will perform on Sept. 10. Laine Hardy, a country singer who won season 17 of “American Idol,” has a show on Nov. 4 and the Cadillac Three, a Southern rock group, will perform on Nov. 11.