Nothing grabs someone’s attention quite like a man and his dog riding an electric unicycle along Milledge Avenue.
Local business owner Joe Wingate is often seen riding his “half-motorcycle kind of thing” around downtown Athens and the University of Georgia campus.
Wingate’s technology repair shop, Average Joe Repair fixes more than just phones and MacBooks. After buying a broken electric unicycle from a customer, he fixed it up and has been obsessed with the method of transportation ever since.
“I started to buy and repair more and more of them because no one else was fixing them,” Wingate said.
Now, he’s been riding for about four years and said it wasn’t too difficult to get the hang of.
“It's just a more enjoyable way to get around Athens,” Wingate said. “Most of the time when I’m riding it's not even to get around, it's just to get out and do something.”
Wingate is able to ride on the sidewalks of major roads, shaving time off his commute. Considering the substantial amounts of traffic that can build up in Athens, he said unicycling is a lot quicker than driving. He’s often seen riding accompanied by his Boston Terrier, Boe, sitting between his knees atop the unicycle.
“Every time she hears it turn on she gets super excited because she's like, ‘Alright, that means we're going to go for a ride.’ So I can't I can't turn one on around her without her thinking she's coming along,” Wingate said.
Riding an electric unicycle isn’t just an alternative mode of transportation — it can be a workout too. According to Wingate, riders must assume a half-squat or wall-sit position, requiring considerable leg strength.
“Your knees are always bent, but you’re standing the whole time,” he said.
Wingate added that he can even take some of the unicycles off-roading and jumping.
His favorite part about riding is the sense of calm and just sheer enjoyment he gets from it.
“When you're riding, you’re not thinking about anything but what you're doing at that moment. You're not distracted by everything around you — oh, did I do this? Did I do that? Or what if I need to go do this? You're not distracted by everything in the world. You get to be in the moment,” Wingate said.
Anna Johnson, a freshman chemistry major at UGA, had never seen or heard about Wingate and his electric unicycle until she took her broken phone to Average Joe Repair during her first week on campus.
After an unlucky series of events, Johnson wasn’t able to pick up her phone. She was anxious and, after a snafu with the UGA bus system, was left stranded at Myers Quad — until she saw Wingate ride by. He stopped to talk to her, ease her nerves and inform her that her phone would be waiting for her the next day.
After picking up her phone, Johnson had nothing but glowing reviews — not just about the phone fix, but about Wingate, his pup and his unicycle.
“I was a complete mess, but he was so accommodating and so nice about everything,” Johnson said. She even got to play fetch with Wingate’s dog.
Now, Johnson spots Wingate riding around all the time, bringing a smile to her face every time.
“I think it's a great way to live life. Just go out there and do your own thing,” Johnson said.