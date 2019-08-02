Thrifting is an affordable way to introduce new clothes into your wardrobe while being environmentally conscious at the same time. Athens has its fair share of thrift, consignment and vintage stores, from locally owned gems to national chains. Here is a breakdown of thrift stores by category.
Nonprofits and outreach
Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Habitat for Humanity ReStores support Habitat for Humanity, a nonprofit that works to provide affordable housing to communities. There are two ReStores in Athens, situated on the East and West sides of town. Unlike most thrift shops, it focuses on selling furniture and appliances rather than clothing and accessories.
Project Safe
Project Safe is a local nonprofit that provides resources to those who have experienced domestic violence. The Project Safe Thrift Store, located on Hawthorne Avenue collects donations, sells donated products at discounted prices and benefits Project Safe clients.
Emmanuel Episcopal Thrift House
A branch of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, the thrift store donates its earnings to various organizations in Athens including tutoring and mental health programs. Along with clothes, the store sells furniture, dishes and accessories.
Goodwill
Perhaps one of the best-known donation centers in the country, Goodwill has two locations nearby, one on the East side of Athens and another in Bogart near the West side of Athens. Goodwill stores accept donations and sell the donated items at discounted prices.
St. Mary’s Auxiliary Thrift Store
With profits benefiting St. Mary’s Hospital in Athens, the St. Mary’s Auxiliary Thrift Store offers a variety of products including clothing, small appliances, antiques, household items and tools. Additionally, the store won the Community Service Award from the Athens Area Human Relations Council in January due to its donation of unsold items to organizations around town.
Spunky
Dynamite Clothing
Located in the heart of Athens, Dynamite’s inventory is a mix of vintage and new items. With tall displays of sunglasses and rows of jackets, jeans and other accessories, Dynamite has products for both everyday wear and elaborate costumes.
Agora Vintage
Agora Vintage on East Broad Street is a thrift store with a focus on high-end products. The store boasts a collection of vintage clothing, jewelry and accessories from luxury brands such as Chanel and Louis Vuitton, ideal for shoppers interested in chic items at a more affordable price.
Atomic
Atomic can be found at the west end of Clayton Street. A self-described “funk junk extravaganza,” Atomic carries a variety of clothing that stands out with bright colors and striking patterns. Accessories range from bags to buttons, all with funky twists.
Chains
America’s Thrift Store
With locations scattered across the Southeast, the Athens location of America’s Thrift Store is found on Atlanta Highway. The store is known for its large selection of clothes and also sells home goods and accessories.
Plato’s Closet
Located on Atlanta Highway, Plato’s Closet is aimed at selling brand-name items to teenagers and young adults. Unlike other thrift stores that accept donations, people can sell their items to Plato’s Closet for a sum of cash.
Clothes Mentor
Similar to Plato’s Closet, Clothes Mentor is another resale store, but it is geared specifically toward female customers. Following the resale format, people can sell their “gently-used” clothing to the store for cash. The store looks for specific brands to purchase, and it sells these name brands at a more affordable price.
