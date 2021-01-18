Cuffing season is upon us once more — the time of year where casual, youthful antics are pushed aside in favor of finding someone to hunker down with until the chill of winter has come and gone.
Dating in general has looked very different this year. In many ways, cuffing season seems to have started since the earliest stages of quarantine, with many craving companionship while also striving to keep their circles small.
One of the easiest ways to stay connected while apart is through the world of dating apps. In this realm of dating, students have shifted from meeting singles at Bar South to Bumble and from sharing salsa at Cali N Tito’s to swiping on Tinder.
Graduate journalism student Jenna Maddox has been especially craving companionship this year in an effort to make up for the loneliness that accompanied her quarantine.
“During the pandemic, instead of just going out and having fun on casual dates, a lot of places are closed down and experiences are limited,” Maddox said. “So you really need to have a connection with someone to make up for the lack of activities.”
For many, especially those with an aversion to dating apps and online dating, it has been difficult to find other eligible singles willing to go on dates or spend time together — socially distanced or not.
Freshman biochemical engineering major Russell Mills is more interested in casual dating and isn’t participating in cuffing season this year. However, finding people he’s interested in has been especially hard this past semester.
“Online dating seems to have been more popular lately, just because when you’re in person everyone has to keep their masks on,” Mills said. “I still would rather meet someone in person, though. Online dating just isn’t for me.”
Maddox is also not participating in cuffing season this year. After getting out of a quarantine relationship, Maddox said she has sworn off of dating apps to focus on herself and her mental health. The recent increase in COVID-19 cases also played a factor in Maddox’s decision.
“As much as I would love to have someone to call my own during this cuffing season, I just don’t think now is the time to be out and about meeting a bunch of new people and risking exposure to the virus,” Maddox said.
While Maddox and Mills are opting out of cuffing season, many students are still desperate for someone to cozy up with this winter.
Freshman accounting major Alessio Raggi says he has numerous friends who are looking to start new relationships but are hindered because of the pandemic.
“I have a friend on the floor below me who is trying to see this girl, but he can’t because he just doesn’t trust she’s being responsible. She goes to bars all the time, and he has an immune disorder, so he just can’t risk it,” Raggi said.
Raggi has been in a committed relationship throughout the pandemic, and he said that he has noticed many of his friends are also more interested in getting into committed relationships rather than just dating casually.
“I would say the pandemic has made people more desperate to find someone to commit to, just because it’s now really hard to be responsible about your health and casual about relationships,” Raggi said.