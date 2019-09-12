With the addition of a new comedy club and an increasing number of open-mic comedy shows, Athens is seeing a growth in its laugh industry.

The Moonlight Theater Company, the city’s newest comedy club, opened in January 2019. In addition, the coffee and bar hub on Prince Avenue, Hendershot’s, now hosts three comedy shows which began in August.

The comedy scene has recently grown with bigger-name comedians coming to the 40 Watt Club and more open mic nights available to comedy fans. These additions have made it easier, if not more appealing, for budding comedians to take the stage.

On a Tuesday at Flicker Theatre & Bar, the crowd scrutinized a 15-year-old boy before them as he walked around the stage with one hand in his pocket and a casual grasp on a mic with the other. Young comedian Alex Ryder shocked the crowd at the OpenTOAD open mic night with his quick recovery, repeated curses, and, most of all, his funny jokes.

Ryder’s entrance into the local comedy scene is a testament to Athens’ diverse comedy landscape. His brand of comedy, which centralizes around a high schooler living in a college town, appeals to the many university students who can reflect on their own high school experiences not too long ago.

The Athens scene is tailored to stand-up, improv and sketch comedies.

Due to the city’s legacy as both a college town and as a launching pad for various music groups throughout the years, entertainers have consistently flocked to Athens.

Chase Brantley, owner of Moonlight, emphasizes the need for variety in comedy. Along with stand-up, plays and sketch comedy concepts should also be explored.

“It’s just a spark,” Brantley said. “I don’t just go in and I’m like, ‘Who’s getting the biggest laughs?’”