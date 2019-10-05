There’s over 100 years of life inside of the Morton Theatre. It is America’s only African-American built, owned, and maintained Vaudeville house; 1920s and 30s famous singers Cab Calloway and Bessie Smith performed there; it stood at the epicenter of Hot Corner, the hotspot of African-American owned business during the 20th century.
According to local historian Jeff Clarke, the building also hosts paranormal activity and “countless” ghost sightings.
People mostly report sightings of children, according to Clarke. These aren’t sightings of children who are alive but, rather, sightings of spirits.
According to Clarke, children used to work in the Morton Theatre in the early vaudevillian days — mostly as support staff, moving around props backstage — and people usually encounter a “child more than any other age group” during a paranormal exciting.
Clarke — who has done work as a historian on the Discovery Network, the History Channel and the Travel Channel— recounted one story where one of the employees took their daughter to the theater as a part of a take-your-daughter-to-work day.
The father, who was checking on some lighting fixtures around the stage, spotted his daughter speaking to another young girl farther up on the stage. When the father quizzed his daughter, she said that the girl had “disappeared,” and the father dismissed the occurrence as his daughter seeing an imaginary friend.
This tale doesn’t stand alone— according to a video on Athens-Clarke County’s website, Athenians have multiple stories either passed down about or experienced in the Morton Theatre. In one, Monroe Bowers “Pink” Morton — the longtime owner of the Morton Theatre— visited her two-year-old child at home; in another, a small child spotted an elderly man with a beard in the rafters.
The video tells the story of the 2014 investigation by Ghost of Georgia Paranormal Investigations, when the ACCPublic Information Office and the Morton Theatre brought in a team to inspect the building.
Jeff Montgomery, public information officer, oversaw the investigation. Though the investigation didn’t make any participant feel “unnerved” or disturbed, some unexplained audio came through their recording devices when nobody was in the building, according to Montgomery.
Stories like this are what fuel Clarke’s passion for ghost tales and for Athens history.
“We all know that Athens has an amazing nightlife, but I like to say it has an amazing afterlife,” Clarke said.
