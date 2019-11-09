Getting swept up in the holidays is very easy, especially when it comes to picking out the perfect gift or grabbing the perfect seasonal treat. With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming up, the time is normally declared a season of giving, but is there a way to combine holiday shopping and giving back? We compiled 6 Athens shops which will complete your shopping list to and give back by helping others as you go about you check things off your holiday to-do list.
Bike Athens
If you’re shopping for a new bike, make sure to recycle the old one and bring it in to Bike Athens. The biking company refurbishes donated bikes and give them to Athenians who are in need by providing affordable transportation. Last year there was 137 adult bikes donated and 53 holiday bikes for kids donated.
Project Safe's Thrift Store
While stocking up on your cozy sweaters and fall flannels, donate those old summer clothes to Project Safe while picking up some new ones. Project safe is a nonprofit dedicated to helping victims of domestic abuse and creating awareness through educational programs and crisis intervention. The organization hosts a thrift shop in which 90 cents of every dollar made goes to end domestic violence and all donated clothes go to families in need and residents at Project Safe’s shelters.
Zombie Coffee & Donuts
Even as it gets cold, doughnut cravings are a nonstop addiction. Each month, Zombie has a charity of the month program that gives 5% of their monthly gross profit to the organization it designates. On Nov. 14, Zombie will also be holding a percentage night where the gross amount of its profits will go to Second Helping, a charity fighting food waste and hunger.
Epiphany
Church can be a major part of the holiday season for some families. Clothing store Epiphany, gives back to countless ministry services through donations and the purchasing of their clothing. Last year they donated over $200,000 to local and global charities such as Athens PBJ, Bigger Vision, CURE and many more.
Starbucks
While many coffee lovers lineup to try the newest Starbucks holiday drinks, the change of the season means the annual Starbucks classic red cup has returned. All donations given while staying out of the cold and enjoying your steaming peppermint mocha are given to the Global (RED) fund where 100% of the profits goes to fighting HIV/AIDS.
Kroger
The Red Kettle Holiday campaign is back. From Thanksgiving to Christmas, Kroger stores will have the iconic Salvation Army bell ringers outside each store. Every dollar donated will stay within the Athens community to help local families in need.
