Volunteering is a way to connect with your peers while bettering your community. There are various places around Athens that offer the opportunity to volunteer year-round.
Sweet Olive Farm Animal Rescue
Located at 855 Parkvies Road, just 8 miles east of the University of Georgia’s campus, Sweet Olive Farm Animal Rescue is an animal sanctuary home to farm and exotic animals.
With everything from pot-bellied pigs to zebu cattle to an emu, the farm hopes to foster an environment to teach others the “importance of responsible animal care, ethical eating and the sentience of all creatures,”according to their website.
Sweet Olive Farm Animal Rescue is open to volunteers every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
MathCounts at UGA
MathCounts is a student-led organization where college-level tutors can lend their support to elementary and middle school students in Athens-Clarke County in the areas of math and STEM.
Currently, St. Joseph Catholic Parish School, Athens Academy, Burney-Harris-Lyons Middle School and Coile Middle School all take advantage of the services provided by MathCounts.
As a volunteer, you can help MathCounts meet their goals of helping students grow by attending weekly tutoring sessions, supplemental practice, connecting with students and participating in their annual tournament.
Join by reaching out to MathCounts via their email, ugamathcounts@gmail.com, or direct messaging their Instagram.
Foodbank of Northeast Georgia
Founded in 1992, the Foodbank of Northeast Georgia works to end hunger in fourteen counties across Georgia. The Athens location at 861 Newton Bridge Road is always open to new volunteers as they are “vital and deeply appreciated” in helping the foodbank ensure “no neighbor experiences hunger,” according to the website.
Volunteers are able to provide administrative support, deliver groceries to seniors or sort food in our warehouse. Many different events are offered for participation including bagging, sorting and more.
Books for Keeps
Books for Keeps is an organization that works to improve a child’s reading ability by “addressing barriers related to the accessibility and appeal of reading materials” such as geography or income. To date, the organization has given out 1,198,159 books to children in need, according to their website.
Additionally, Books for Keeps hosts a “Literacy Mentor Program” in which a member of the community is paired with a second or third grade student during the school year. The student will spend time doing reading related activities with their partner in their classroom.
The Books for Keeps website details the statistics that show reading with a child for thirty minutes a day aids reading proficiency.
You can volunteer by donating books, helping to distribute books, sorting books in the warehouse, assisting with book pick-ups and applying to be a mentor through the website.
Humane Society
The Athens Humane Society, located on 1030 Mitchell Bridge Road, is always looking for volunteers. There are a variety of jobs for community members that are fit for each and every volunteer.
The option to socialize adoptable cats and kittens includes playing with them, helping them get exercise, brushing them and giving them lots of love. Application and training must be completed prior to volunteering.
Additionally, socializing the dogs and puppies at the shelter is always available. This includes playing with the dogs, taking them on walks, or cleaning up their space. Application and training must be completed prior to volunteering.
If handling animals directly is not your thing, the Athens Humane Society has positions for volunteers to help the spay/neuter staff by doing laundry, sanitizing surgical equipment, unfolding newspaper and wrapping surgical packs or tasks around the shelter such as answering phones, cleaning cages, doing dishes and assisting the shelter staff.
Athens Homeless Shelter
The Athens Homeless Shelter works every day of the year to provide “collaborative, comprehensive services” to the homeless individuals and families that will help them work towards “sustainable independence,” according to their website.
One of the ways you can help is by donating meals to the homeless shelter. Community members are welcome to prepare a meal in the shelter’s commercial size kitchen with supplies. Community members are also encouraged to cook meals in their own homes to bring to the shelter.
Kids Group is held weekly to provide parents with rest. On Tuesdays, Kids Group is held from 5-7 p.m. at the ARCH Village housing site and, on Thursdays, 5-7 p.m. at the Barber Street Emergency Shelter. Volunteers will spend time with kids and give them a chance to get outside, play and learn.
The Athens Homeless Shelter has extended the opportunity for local businesses to donate plumbing, construction, lawn maintenance or any other facility-related service.
Another way to get involved is by checking out the Amazon wish lists created by the residents of the Athens Homeless Shelter, which includes things like deodorant, beddings, pans, silverware and juice boxes.
The shelter also has a program where volunteers can provide residents of the shelter with “Going Home Kits,” which includes the option to furnish a room or to purchase cleaning supplies. The kits range from furnishing a kitchen for $230 to a child’s bedroom for $465.
Project Safe
Project Safe is a non-profit organization working to end domestic violence through crisis intervention, ongoing supportive services, systems change advocacy and education.
Project Safe has a shelter for survivors to have a safe place after escaping domestic violence, as well as an outreach program in which survivors can seek counseling, support groups, legal advocacy and more.
Volunteering comes in a variety of forms at Project Safe. Community members can donate home cooked meals or to-go orders from restaurants to the support groups and residents. Also, childcare volunteers are welcome to help provide children with a safe environment to learn and play in.
The non-profit has a thrift store in which clients are able to shop for free, and the community can help to financially support the organization by shopping there. Volunteers are welcome to help sort donations, prepare display items, organize shopping aisles or help customers with their purchases. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.