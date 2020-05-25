With the country emphasizing social distancing and staying at home, makeup has become one of many everyday objects left untouched for long periods of time. As we transition to a new normal of social distancing and wearing masks, makeup artists are also adapting. Adding extra emphasis to the eyes and eyebrows, for example, is already a new 2020 makeup trend.
The Red & Black reached out to a few GLAM Dawgs, members of a University of Georgia makeup organization, for tips on how to apply a “full glam” makeup look while showing off only half of your face.
Founded in March of 2017 by Xayla Wilson and Julia Idaewor, GLAM at UGA is an on-campus organization created to inspire students to express themselves through the use of makeup.
CiCi Hammett, a 2020 communications graduate, served as president of GLAM for the 2019-2020 school year. She became involved with makeup after graduating high school and witnessed the growth of the makeup community on campus during her time at UGA.
With face masks becoming a popular tool enforced in most parts of the country, Hammett said the protective agents won’t hinder makeup artists’ ability to wear makeup.
“Eyeshadow is very powerful,” Hammett said. “Artists will either emphasize dramatic eyes or embrace a natural, no-makeup look.”
Faith Okenchi, a senior mathematics major who served as director of finances and fundraising of GLAM this past year, also said eyes are important when it comes to full glam.
“I put on makeup just to go to the grocery store,” Okenchi said. “Also, to post new looks on my Instagram page.”
Posting abstract and dramatic looks on social media is one way makeup artists can express themselves during quarantine, Okenchi said.
When asked about how staying at home has influenced her craft, Hammett said the mandatory order has sparked creativity in herself, as well as other artists.
It has been hard avoiding beauty stores given the prices of makeup are now so cheap, Okenchi added.
Since quarantine began, the GLAM Dawgs have been especially active on their Instagram account, posting DIY self-care beauty essentials and advertising live demonstrations of makeup tutorials and makeup vanity tours.
Thy Vu, a 2020 digital marketing graduate, assisted with running the organization’s social media accounts as a director of social media.
It’s important to use social media to encourage young people to stay home as much as possible during the pandemic, Vu said.
Vu helped start the hashtag #stayhomewithGLAM, where members inspire the community to practice self-care during the extent of the quarantine period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.