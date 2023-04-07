After a nationwide search beginning this past August, an eight-person search advisory committee has selected David Odo, current director of academic and public programs, division head and research curator at Harvard Art Museums, as the new director of the Georgia Museum of Art.
Odo will succeed William Underwood Eiland, who has served as the director since 1992. Eiland began his retirement last Friday, March 31, and Odo will begin as director on June 26.
“[Odo] is thoughtful and creative with broad intellectual interests and is going to be an excellent leader at the University of Georgia,” Toby Graham, university librarian, associate provost and the chair of the search committee, said. “I think he’s going to be a dynamic and innovative leader for the museum.”
Graham, along with a committee consisting of other faculty at UGA and assisted by the executive search firm, Phillips Oppenheim, went through several months of recruiting possible candidates and screening interviewees before inviting the final four finalists on campus.
Ultimately, the decision was made by S. Jack Hu, senior vice president for academic affairs and university provost, as well as Usha Rodrigues, interim UGA vice provost for academic affairs.
Odo has a doctorate in social and cultural anthropology from the University of Oxford and received his bachelor’s degree in East Asian studies from Columbia University.
Odo oversees the Harvard Art Museums' academic and public engagement programs and led a team in planning research for their five-year strategic and re-accreditation plan, which was recently completed. He has held several research fellowships at the University of Tokyo and the Smithsonian Institution, among others.
According to a press release from UGA, Odo established the Ho Family Student Guide Program, which trains undergraduates at Harvard in STEM and humanities-related fields to lead tours of the museum. Odo also created a nuclear medicine program that invites physicians from Harvard Medical School into the museum for a year-long series of discussions about art-related topics.
The future GMOA director is also an expert in 19th-century Japanese photography and is particularly interested in the anthropology of art, the body in art and material culture, and how medicine and art intersect.
“I’m thrilled and honored to be joining such a talented team of colleagues at the Georgia Museum of Art. Together, we will build on a foundation of success by working closely with UGA students and campus partners to co-create the future museum through innovative research, teaching, experiential learning and public service projects,” Odo said in a press release from the UGA.
Michael Lachowski, head of the public relations department at GMOA, believes that Odo’s role will primarily consist of getting familiar with the museum and working with the staff on a vision of how to move forward.
Since Eiland’s term ended last Friday, Lachowski said everyone at the museum is pitching in for the transition, including interim director Annelies Mondi, the museum’s previous deputy director. Mondi has come out of retirement at the request of the vice provost’s office to assist with the transition until Odo begins his position on June 26.
“I think we’re in really good hands and we’ll just carry on as we had before under [Mondi’s] guidance until we get our new director,” Lachowski said, “Then all together, we will be embarking on something new [and] exciting.”