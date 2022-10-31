Ever since she was a little girl, Carley Reeves has had a fascination with Halloween. Growing up in Athens, she has fond memories of taking shopping trips with her father to buy Halloween decorations while her mother vacationed each October, buying whatever decoration Reeves’ young heart desired.
Decorating for the holiday became an important tradition for her, but as she moved out of her family home and into apartments, the ritual became more of a challenge.
Reeves, a third-year Master of Social Work student at the University of Georgia, moved into her current home two and a half years ago, a house on West Lake Drive with a huge front yard, perfect for filling with ghosts, goblins and ghouls.
Of all of the fantastical Halloween beings and beasts to choose from, skeletons proved to be Reeves’ favorite.
Before her first Halloween in the new home, she purchased a life-size skeleton to place in the yard. After the holiday season came and went, she decided she would leave it up.
“[The skeleton] was just so fun that we kept him up,” Reeves said. “And now it's just become a big thing that I keep them up all year, because why not?”
Now, Reeves keeps the boney figures up all year long, ranging from one to three skeletons depending on the set. Reeves stages them in different scenes that correspond with a holiday or season.
From Midsummer and Easter, to back-to-school and the Ides of March, the skeletons have done it all — entertaining passersby with their often comedic displays.
Reeves has received fan mail for her skeleton display from neighbors letting her know how much they enjoy seeing the display.
“We've gotten letters from people saying how much it makes their day and we've even gotten handwritten letters from children that are like, ‘thank you, you're so funny,’” Reeves said.
Her home is located near a busy stoplight, and Reeves said she loves to make people’s day as they sit in traffic. She even gets the occasional positive shout from a passing car complimenting her decor.
The positive feedback motivates her to keep the skeletons around, but Reeves said that she genuinely enjoys doing it as well.
“It feels good to be making people happy,” Reeves said. “But honestly, even if nobody had ever said anything, I would just keep doing it, because it's what I love to do.”
Lora Hogan, a friend of Reeves, said that she and her 6-year-old son enjoy the skeleton display year round. Even if the two are not close by, Hogan said that her son will beg to pass by and check on the skeletons.
“I will be somewhere not close … and he’s like ‘Oh, we have to, we can't just drive home, we have to drive by Carley's skeletons,’” Hogan said. “It's always a big deal to go see what's happening.”
Hogan said that she loves all of the setups, but because of her background in theater, the Shakespeare-themed sets are always her favorite. Reeves often combines elements from popular Shakespeare plays like Hamlet and Macbeth into her display. Hogan said she and Reeves have been in Shakespeare performances together, and she likes to see how she portrays the stories through her skeletons.
“I'm biased and like to see what she has to tie in with those kinds of things,” Hogan said. “[The Shakespeare displays] appeal to my theatrical senses.”
As much as Reeves likes the year-round decorations, the Halloween setup will always hold a special place in her heart. The display grows from a few skeletons to dozens, supplemented by colorful lights, projections and the occasional severed head swinging in a tree.
Reeves keeps the inside of her home spookily decorated year-round, and enjoys being able to express her love of Halloween on the outside as well.
In the future, she hopes to put the display on wheels, combining her background in theater and her knowledge of Athens history in her own Athens ghost tour, with her skeletons tagging along in the back of the bus.
“I've gone on many tours…but I would like to do that myself one day, and I would like the skeletons to be part of it for sure,” Reeves said. “That would be my dream for the future, and they would help me drive the bus.”