To most Christian denominations, particularly Catholics, Eastern Orthodox and Mainline Protestants, Good Friday is an important holiday. Falling two days before the observation of Jesus’ resurrection on Easter Sunday, Good Friday is the day of Holy Week when Jesus was said to be crucified. With the exception of Orthodox Christians who use the Julian calendar and will celebrate on April 22, this year, Good Friday is celebrated on April 15.
The word “crucifixion” comes from the Latin “crucifixio” or “crucifixus” which means “fixed to a cross.” According to the Bible, Jesus was arrested and put on trial before being nailed to the cross.
“Good” is not typically a word used to describe Good Friday. In fact, some believe the “good” in Good Friday was actually from a translation to mean “holy.” Good Friday is also commonly referred to as Holy Friday, Great Friday or God’s Friday, according to National Today.
While Good Friday will always be two days before Easter and on a Friday, the actual date varies from year to year. This is because Easter is determined by being the Sunday after the first full moon following the Spring Equinox. The Julian calendar is slightly longer than the Gregorian calendar, which is why Orthodox Christians usually celebrate Good Friday one week later.
Many Christians spend the day mourning. To many, the crucifixion represents Jesus’ ultimate sacrifice to save humankind from sin and death, with the resurrection two days later being a sign of hope and eternal life. Because of the sacrifice Jesus made, many Christians participate in fasting and attend special church services and prayer vigils.
For Catholics, there is no Mass or celebration of Eucharist on Good Friday. Eastern Orthodox Christians also don’t have Eucharist and spend the day fasting, reading the Bible and reflecting. Many Protestant churches don’t use organs in their service or draping of the cross and leave the altar bare, according to Britannica.
Another event on Good Friday is Stations of the Cross. This 14-step devotion walks through Jesus’ last day on Earth and is often done among Catholics and some Protestant churches.
In Orthodox churches, there is a specific tradition on Good Friday that marks the cleansing of sins. Underneath a table placed in the middle of the church, observers walk at the ring of a bell with a lighted candle. After passing through, they are believed to be washed of their sins.
The crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday is one piece of an entire week’s story. Holy Week or Passion Week is the last week of Lent on the Christian calendar. Every year, from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, the story of Jesus’ death leading up to his resurrection is told.
With Jesus’ entry to Jerusalem on Palm Sunday, his last supper on Maundy Thursday, his crucifixion on Good Friday and finally his defeat of death on Easter, Holy Week is a busy one for those who celebrate. Even though the “good” in Good Friday doesn’t actually represent a joyous celebration, many Christians reconnect with and are reminded of their faith during this time of observation and healing.