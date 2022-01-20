A countdown from five is how the audience at Buvez gets every scene started for the performers of Gorgeous George’s Improv League.
Every Wednesday at 7 p.m., the local cafe hosts the members of Gorgeous George’s, an improv group from Athens-based comedy collective Flying Squid Comedy. Jan. 19 marked the group’s first live performance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to group member Kelly Petronis.
People of all ages attended the performance, filling every seat in the cafe. The group centered their act around suggestions from attendees and incorporated items within it, including a bell to signal when performers had to lock eyes with each other.
Suggestions from the audience included careers, locations and phrases, like “the Louvre,” “plumber and homeowner,” “stamp licker” and “hospice.” First-time attendee Danielle Vito said the stamp licking and hospice scenes “tickled” her the most.
Petronis said his favorite part of performing improv is the stakes involved because of the audience. Petronis said the stakes make it feel “miraculous” when the group gets a scene right and turns the rehearsals into something real.
During the performance, the audience responded to the scenes by laughing and cheering. Phrases such as “oscar-on” and “oscar-off” were even spoken by group members, so they could playfully give an Oscar-worthy performance.
Vito said Buvez is a great location for an improv show because of the small and intimate space, which makes it easy for the performers to interact with the audience. Not to mention, the drinks available for guests over 21, Vito said.
Having never been to an improv show before, Vito said she will be attending another show in the future and that she would definitely recommend it to others.
“I think everybody should do improv, but I'm gonna stay in the audience,” Vito said.
Performing may not be for everyone, but Petronis said improv carries skills that are beneficial for life.
“You don't have to perform on a stage, but we're always performing in front of people whether we realize it or not. Improv is just a way to make life a little bit less serious and more enjoyable,” Petronis said.
For those interested, Flying Squid Comedy offers improv classes for different levels, which can be purchased on their website.