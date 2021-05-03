The University of Georgia community and the United States as a whole have been tense with civil unrest and yearning for social justice since the Black Lives Matter movement gained traction last summer. A volunteer news organization based in the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication has created an entirely new segment to highlight the stories of those whose voices are often unheard.
Grady Newsource is produced and created by volunteers and senior journalism students in Grady. Volunteers include students from all years and majors, while seniors are given the option to take a Newsource class as their capstone project.
Sharing community stories
Senior lecturer Dodie Bickley, known to her students as Professor Cantrell, oversees Grady Newsource and offers guidance to the students and volunteers. Bickley is passionate about offering immersive and comprehensive experiential learning opportunities to prepare her students for their careers beyond graduation.
“What's key with Newsource is that it is all volunteer. You get to do it with no grade impact,” Bickley said. “It's all about an opportunity to practice, apply, perfect and even fail, because we learn a whole lot from the things that we do wrong.”
The mission of Grady Newsource is to provide six counties of northeast Georgia with digital news coverage that is otherwise not available to them. Digital news coverage for Oconee, Barrow, Athens-Clarke, Madison, Oglethorpe and Jackson counties often comes from Atlanta, and is not regionally specific.
“[Newsource] is kind of their voice in the community in a way that's outside of the normal just black and white paper. We are the way to tell their community stories,” said senior journalism major Lauren Swenson.
Swenson was the driving force behind the newest segment of coverage — the social justice show. After working on coverage of the presidential and local elections in 2020 and having her summer internships fall through due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Swenson was desperate for a project to establish herself.
“Over Christmas break, I got a call from Professor Cantrell. I really needed some material to help build a reel, and she said she had an idea for a show and asked if I wanted to help lead it,” Sweson said. “I jumped in, even though the subject made me a bit nervous, but after covering social justice for a semester I feel like I have learnt so much about it.”
A learning lens
Giving the local community a voice and shedding light on local social justice issues was more important than just learning how to cover sensitive topics to Swenson. From stories on local elections to coverage of gatherings of Athens artists – Swenson learned the power that her voice could have in the community.
Of all the stories covered by the social justice show, the most impactful to Swenson was the story of UGA volleyball player Kaylah House. House created Girl Talk, a gathering for Black women involved in UGA athletics, where they can have a safe-space for discussion and conversation.
“It was so great just to learn that this was an opportunity out there and that she was trying to create it and better her community. If we hadn't met with her and spoken with her, it would be a story that wasn’t told, and I’m so glad that we were able to,” Swenson said.
Senior journalism major Kate Hester worked mainly as a producer on the social justice show for the past semester. The most impactful part of the new segment for her was a story on disability inclusion, a topic not often discussed in the realm of social justice.
“I think it’s a huge issue that a lot of people forget about, and I think that it really needed to get out and be heard. I’m so glad that we were able to touch on it in some way,” Hester said.
Senior journalism major Willie Daniely III has been involved with Grady Newsource since his freshman year but was only involved through the Newsource class for the past semester. Daniely focused the majority of his attention on the social justice show and opening people’s eyes to the social justice issues present on UGA’s campus.
“With the inequities that exist on campus and in this community, this was a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on really important issues that affect us locally,” Daniely said. “A big part of the show is trying to make change come from our work, so we worked hard to cover issues that people weren’t aware of, but needed to be aware of.”
Grady Newsource was created to give UGA journalism students an immersive newsroom experience prior to graduation and their professional careers. This organization aims to develop students’ abilities to cover difficult and personal stories while maintaining an unbiased and journalistic voice.
“Social justice is a lens through which I teach the basic rules of reporting. No matter the topic, students need to learn how to interview effectively, how to meet deadlines, how to accurately represent both sides of a story, and how to fail,” Bickley said. “Social justice is a great lens through which to learn these things.”